Enter to Win A RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:
Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork.RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork
• Updated highly tunable DebonAir™ air spring offers a buttery smooth feel off the top and maintains a higher ride height for increased confidence in steep terrain
• Designed to reduce hand fatigue and fight unwanted friction, the Charger™ 2.1 damper increases confidence and control over every trail
• Charger™ 2.1 RC2 damper option featuring independent high and low speed compression adjust
• Charger™ 2.1 RCT3 damper option featuring 3-position compression adjust (open/pedal/firm) with low speed compression adjust
• Ultra-low friction SKF wiper seals provide long lasting fork performance and improve overall suspension feel
• Maxima Plush damping fluid reduces friction and silences damper noise
• Gloss Silver Signature colorway and Ultimate High Gloss Black
• Ultimate foil graphics package
The prize pack includes:
• RockShox Pike Ultimate Fork
• MSRP: $917 USD Learn more at www.sram.com
.
To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here
.There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.
Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!
2 Comments
For 3 puny Pikes
2 chilled out Chilao sets
And unlimited content, when I pay an extortionate subscription fee.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21710314
Post a Comment