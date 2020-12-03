Enter to Win A Rockshox Reverb AXS - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. SRAM created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.
9 Comments
For 3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as Shimano XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
What does it have in common with my office chair?
They both swivel. 5 rides in and it has a load of sideways play.
