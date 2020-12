Enter to Win A Rockshox Reverb AXS - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:









The prize pack includes:

• Rockshox Reverb AXS

• MSRP: $800 USD No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. SRAM created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.• Rockshox Reverb AXS• MSRP: $800 USD

Learn more at

www.sram.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.