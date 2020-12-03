Enter to Win A Rockshox Reverb AXS - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 3, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
No hoses. No routing. No energy wasted. Not a single thing in the way of the experience. SRAM created a reliable wireless-electronic dropper post and controller that actuates with drastically less effort and zero distraction. Expanding what's possible on a bike, Reverb AXS is enabled by SRAM AXS technology, a new level of interaction, personalization, and connectivity across all AXS enabled components.



The prize pack includes:
• Rockshox Reverb AXS
• MSRP: $800 USD

Learn more at www.sram.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

9 Comments

  • 15 0
 On the third day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For 3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as Shimano XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 1 0
 I said Id never have another.....but I did. Got the new style one.
What does it have in common with my office chair?
They both swivel. 5 rides in and it has a load of sideways play.
  • 3 0
 don't know if I want an other reverb.......
  • 2 0
 When your dropper post is worth 50% of your bike value.
  • 1 0
 Clicked it but, well... wireless Reverb sounds like pure trouble
  • 4 0
 yeah you'll need to continually bleed the battery
  • 1 0
 Yess, the dream Smile
  • 1 0
 Ugh
  • 1 0
 This!

Post a Comment



