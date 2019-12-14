Enter to Win A Rotor Power Meter - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

Rotor’s power meters have been known to withstand the watts and wild ways of Loic Bruni, Jared Graves, and even the illustrious Kate Courtney. Get on their level and get your training right with this INpower. The electronics are housed internally to withstand all the icy creek crossings and volcano-traversing trails your little heart desires. Pedal through the Mariana Trench and beat that giant squid for the KOM. Ride across the surface of the sun. Backflip a solar flare. With the highest rate of data capture in the industry, it records enough to fill spreadsheets for even the most pernickety of bike nerds. You’ll be the envy of your spin class, the belle of the ball.

Will it make you faster? Probably. But the coolest part is that you’ll get to see those numbers spike every time the trail turns back up the mountain, and you’ll finally know your FTP (whether you like it or not). Flex the ol’ ham hocks and gear up for winter training. They won’t know what hit ‘em come springtime.

24-38 tooth round or oval chainring of your choice included. Manufactured in Spain out of 7000 series aluminum for top-tier lightness and durability.


The Prize Includes:

• INpower + chainring (24-38 teeth, round or oval)
• MSRP $879 USD

Learn more at www.rotoramerica.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Rotor Advent Calendar Sponsored


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 On the fourteenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me for,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 2 0
 I need a new chainring, this will do nicely thank you very much.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if one person (mike levys dummy account) is going to win multiple times like last year

