Enter to Win A ROTOR Shopping Spree - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Refresh your drivetrain with a $750 ROTOR shopping spree. Combinations are endless: New RAPTOR cranks with bottom bracket and chainring plus a 12-speed cassette and chain to roll brand new into 2021. Or you could outfit the whole fleet and get a KAPIC crankset for the race bike and a set of HAWKs for the dirtjump build. You could even get a full power meter setup with INpower if you’re into crunching numbers. Last but not least, we’ll throw in a swag bag on top of your order, including a limited edition sticker pack featuring Boris the Anarchist, our office dog/Head of HR. Whichever way you go, your bikes will be set – no matter what 2021 throws at us.
Not only are we your bottom bracket heroes, our 1x chainrings are available in round or oval from 26t up to 54t if you're in the market for a new dinner plate. The KAPIC and HAWK cranks are Remy Metailler & Brett Tippie’s cranksets of choice for sending it in the wilds of British Columbia, and KAPIC Carbon is the ultimate XC option if that’s your jam. Plus, if you decide you need a power meter for your downhill bike, you can add an INspider to any of our cranksets later down the line. Cassettes are 12/13 speed, available in 11-46 or 11-52 if you need to climb up walls.
1 Comment
For FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as Shimano XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
