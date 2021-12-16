close
Enter to Win A ROTOR Shopping Spree - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 16, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

ROTOR Shopping Spree

Refresh your drivetrain with a $650 ROTOR shopping spree. Combinations are endless: New HAWK cranks with bottom bracket and chainring plus a 12-speed cassette to roll brand new into 2021. Or you could outfit the whole fleet and get a KAPIC crankset for the race bike and a set of HAWKs for the dirtjump build. You could even get a full power meter setup with INpower if you’re into crunching numbers. Last but not least, we’ll throw in a swag bag on top of your order, including a limited edition sticker pack featuring Boris the Anarchist, our office dog/Head of HR. Whichever way you go, your bikes will be set – no matter what 2022 throws at us.
 
Not only are we your bottom bracket heroes, our 1x chainrings are available in round or oval from 26t up to 54t if you're in the market for a new dinner plate. The KAPIC and HAWK cranks are Remy Metailler & Brett Tippie’s cranksets of choice for sending it in the wilds of British Columbia, and KAPIC Carbon is the ultimate XC option if that’s your jam. Plus, if you decide you need a power meter for your downhill bike, you can add an INspider to any of our cranksets later down the line. Cassettes are 12/13 speed, available in 11-46 or 11-52 if you need to climb up walls. Good for in-stock product only.


The prize pack includes:
• 1x $650 ROTOR shopping spree


Learn more at www.rotoramerica.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

5 Comments

  • 7 1
 On the sixsixsixteenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
[Reply]
  • 3 0
 Has anyone already won anything from this calendar? Asking for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Do you mean this year... or ever....

No to both Big Grin
  • 1 0
 no results yet buddy
  • 1 0
 ...still waiting

Post a Comment



