Enter to Win A Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The SuperClamp EX 4-bike rack is the safest, toughest, and lightest 4-bike platform hitch rack on the road. A rack you won’t need to replace. It all comes down to its super compact design, with two bikes carried on a single horizontal bar. Plus, each bike rack undergoes unparalleled testing in the heart of tundra country – meaning, if it survives here in Wisconsin, it will thrive wherever your compass leads.
When it comes to durability, versatility and carrying capacity, the SuperClamp EX 4-bike packs a punch in its light, 63 lb package. In fact, the SuperClamp EX is 40% lighter than similar platform hitch racks, yet is guaranteed to last a lifetime thanks to its tough steel construction. Load it up with mountain bikes, electric bikes, kid’s bikes, road bikes, insert-any-bike-type-here bike, and the SuperClamp EX will carry them safely to their destination. No matter where your bike wants to go, the SuperClamp EX 4-bike is up for the challenge.
Bike racks should be eye-pleasing and the SuperClamp EX compliments your vehicle. Enjoy the versatility of the best rack you will ever own. Saris exists to break down barriers and provide opportunities for all people to fall in love with the bike. Inclusive thought process is behind everything we do. Through our products, our people, our partners, and our advocacy efforts - Saris is dedicated to removing the obstacles that exist between ALL people and their ride.
The prize pack includes: • 1x Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack MSRP $999.99 USD
8 Comments
For 18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
Post a Comment