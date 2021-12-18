close
Enter to Win A Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack

The SuperClamp EX 4-bike rack is the safest, toughest, and lightest 4-bike platform hitch rack on the road. A rack you won’t need to replace. It all comes down to its super compact design, with two bikes carried on a single horizontal bar. Plus, each bike rack undergoes unparalleled testing in the heart of tundra country – meaning, if it survives here in Wisconsin, it will thrive wherever your compass leads.

When it comes to durability, versatility and carrying capacity, the SuperClamp EX 4-bike packs a punch in its light, 63 lb package. In fact, the SuperClamp EX is 40% lighter than similar platform hitch racks, yet is guaranteed to last a lifetime thanks to its tough steel construction. Load it up with mountain bikes, electric bikes, kid’s bikes, road bikes, insert-any-bike-type-here bike, and the SuperClamp EX will carry them safely to their destination. No matter where your bike wants to go, the SuperClamp EX 4-bike is up for the challenge.

Bike racks should be eye-pleasing and the SuperClamp EX compliments your vehicle. Enjoy the versatility of the best rack you will ever own.
Saris exists to break down barriers and provide opportunities for all people to fall in love with the bike. Inclusive thought process is behind everything we do. Through our products, our people, our partners, and our advocacy efforts - Saris is dedicated to removing the obstacles that exist between ALL people and their ride.


The prize pack includes:
• 1x Saris SuperClamp EX 4-Bike Hitch Rack MSRP $999.99 USD


Learn more at www.saris.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

8 Comments

  • 6 1
 On the hateteenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 6 0
 I don’t have a car, clicks enter
  • 2 0
 came for this comment - wasn’t disappointed
  • 1 0
 Won’t fit euro hitch *clicks enter*
  • 1 0
 Only have a receiver hitch on my house... and I keep my bikes inside... clicked enter.
  • 1 0
 This looks like a Yakima Four Timer, the hooks and wheel straps are just as dodgy.
  • 2 1
 Wait, did you stay up until midnight to do this?!
  • 1 0
 Don't even know what this is is. Clicks enter.

Post a Comment



