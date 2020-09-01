Enter to Win a Signed Jersey from Aaron Gwin + 30 Kenda MTB Tires of Your Choice

Sep 1, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  


We've teamed up with Kenda and Aaron Gwin over on our Pinkbike Instagram to bring you one hell of a giveaway.⁠ Head over to Instagram to get in on it.


This is your chance to win THIRTY Kenda MTB tires of your choice and a signed Aaron Gwin jersey.⁠

All you need to do is: ⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
1. Like this post
2. Tag two friends in the comments⁠⠀⁠⠀⁠
3. Follow @pinkbike and @kendamtb

Good luck! ⁠

Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram. Contest closes 12:00 PDT 09/14/20. Winner will be picked randomly from submissions.⁠ Click here for full terms and conditions.⁠

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Sponsored


11 Comments

  • 12 2
 Nice, thank you Kenda. But if I win can I get the signed jersey, a sharpie and a pair of Maxxis instead?
  • 3 0
 Baaahahahaha
  • 2 1
 Get the Kendas and use the sharpy and a Maxxis sticker on those, you’ll have a better performing tire and the Maxxis look.
  • 2 0
 Savage haha. But seriously look at kendas new gwin tire. He basically had them make a minion he didn’t need to sharpie.
  • 2 0
 Well that sucks for anyone who isn't on Instagram...
  • 6 0
 I don't have instagram. Guess I will have to continue to dream about the chance of owning 30 kenda tires.
  • 3 0
 1. We've teamed up with Kenda and Aaron Gwin over on our Pinkbike Instagram to bring you one hell of a giveaway.⁠ Head over to Instagram to get in on it.

2. Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram.
  • 2 0
 30 nevegals is like I died and went to hell.
  • 2 0
 New or used rubbers? The post is not clear.
  • 2 0
 Two friends? I wish.
  • 1 0
 But are they 26"?

