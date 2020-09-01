Enter to Win a Signed Jersey from Aaron Gwin + 30 Kenda MTB Tires of Your Choice

We've teamed up with Kenda and Aaron Gwin over on our Pinkbike Instagram to bring you one hell of a giveaway. Head over to Instagram
to get in on it.
This is your chance to win THIRTY Kenda MTB tires of your choice and a signed Aaron Gwin jersey.
All you need to do is: ⠀⠀
⠀⠀
1. Like this post
2. Tag two friends in the comments⠀⠀
3. Follow @pinkbike
and @kendamtb
Good luck!
Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram. Contest closes 12:00 PDT 09/14/20. Winner will be picked randomly from submissions. Click here for full terms and conditions.
11 Comments
2. Giveaway is in no way associated with Instagram.
Post a Comment