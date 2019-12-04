Enter to Win A Smith Helmet & Glasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet An evolution of our award winning Forefront helmet, the completely redesigned Forefront 2 is a full coverage helmet ideal for all-mountain riders who demand superior protection, ventilation and eyewear integration. For added protection, Koroyd® has been extended into the back of the helmet to now fully encompass the helmet. Internal air channels are combined with open intake and exhaust ports to maximize ventilation, while AirEvac™ channels promote airflow to prevent fogging of your eyewear. The Forefront 2 also features channels on the front and rear of the helmet for eyewear storage, and a three-position visor that rotates high to allow for goggle storage.
Smih Optics Wildcat Glasses Goggle inspired coverage, sunglass inspired performance. Charge any trail in the Wildcat - Smith's full coverage, hybrid construction, cylindrical lens sunglass. Constructed from durable TR90 and flexible TPU used in Smith goggles, the Wildcat provides coverage and protection like a goggle with the airflow and comfort of a sunglass. Equipped with two-position nose pads, megol temples for no-slip fit, the Wildcat also comes with a bright light ChromaPop lens, and a secondary clear lens for low light overcast days, or rides with heavy tree canopy.
The prize includes: • Smith Optics Forefront 2 Helmet in Mystic Green • A pair of Wildcat Glasses in Mystic Green • MSRP: $479 USD
Bad santa / troll edition
