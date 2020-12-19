Enter to Win A Smith Mainline Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 19, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Give credit where credit's due. Thank your mom, your legs, and your gear for giving you the opportunity to land that rocky gap. Made for going big, going fast, or both, the Smith Mainline is our pinnacle, downhill certified enduro bike helmet. Safety innovations like Koroyd™ and MIPS® provide energy-absorbing impact protection so you have the confidence to get aggressive on the trail. It doesn't matter if you're slaying the EWS in Whistler or suffering through the last stage of your local enduro race, you need a breathable, lightweight helmet that pairs well with goggles and fits like a glove. The Mainline integrates with your bike goggles for efficient venting and fog-free vision. Multiple pad sets including liners and neck-rolls let you customize the fit.
 
Protection
- Aerocore™ construction featuring complete Koroyd® coverage for lightweight, energy-absorbing and ventilated impact protection
- MIPS® Brain Protection System reduces rotational forces caused by angled impacts to the head
- CPSC CE EN 178 and ASTM F1952 downhill certified


Fit / Integration
- Designed for ultimate integration with Smith performance goggles for maximum comfort, venting and storage convenience
- AirEvac™ ventilation system integrates with Smith goggles for fog-free lenses
- Three washable cheek pad kits, two crown liners and two neck rolls let you fine tune the fit
- D-ring chin strap fastener for a snug fit


Features
- 21 fixed vents for consistent airflow
- Adjustable visor
- Hybrid X-STATIC® / XT2® anti-bacterial performance lining for odor resistance
- Weight (Size M, MIPS®): 27 oz / 77 g



The prize includes:
• Smith Mainline Helmet
• MSRP: $300 USD

Learn more at www.smithoptics.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 On the nineteenth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For nineteen savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT

Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”
  • 1 1
 Ehhh another giveaway let's go and how is this guy always beat me. I smell a bot.
  • 1 0
 What/who on earth are you talking about lol? Sewer-rat is no bot. You just have to be on the homepage/refresh at midnight PST ... I saw this article when no one had commented. So?
  • 2 1
 Firsssstt
  • 1 0
 27 oz / 770 g
  • 1 0
 nice !

