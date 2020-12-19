Enter to Win A Smith Mainline Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Give credit where credit's due. Thank your mom, your legs, and your gear for giving you the opportunity to land that rocky gap. Made for going big, going fast, or both, the Smith Mainline is our pinnacle, downhill certified enduro bike helmet. Safety innovations like Koroyd™ and MIPS® provide energy-absorbing impact protection so you have the confidence to get aggressive on the trail. It doesn't matter if you're slaying the EWS in Whistler or suffering through the last stage of your local enduro race, you need a breathable, lightweight helmet that pairs well with goggles and fits like a glove. The Mainline integrates with your bike goggles for efficient venting and fog-free vision. Multiple pad sets including liners and neck-rolls let you customize the fit.
Protection - Aerocore™ construction featuring complete Koroyd® coverage for lightweight, energy-absorbing and ventilated impact protection - MIPS® Brain Protection System reduces rotational forces caused by angled impacts to the head - CPSC CE EN 178 and ASTM F1952 downhill certified
Fit / Integration - Designed for ultimate integration with Smith performance goggles for maximum comfort, venting and storage convenience - AirEvac™ ventilation system integrates with Smith goggles for fog-free lenses - Three washable cheek pad kits, two crown liners and two neck rolls let you fine tune the fit - D-ring chin strap fastener for a snug fit
Features - 21 fixed vents for consistent airflow - Adjustable visor - Hybrid X-STATIC® / XT2® anti-bacterial performance lining for odor resistance - Weight (Size M, MIPS®): 27 oz / 77 g
The prize includes: • Smith Mainline Helmet • MSRP: $300 USD
