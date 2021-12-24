Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The Stumpjumper EVO Pro isn’t just a trail bike. No, it’s a shred-sled built to full-send down the gnarliest trails. Rocks, roots, jumps, drops—they’re no match for the EVO Pro. With an all-new design, from its S-Sizing geometry with a fully adjustable chassis, to its 160mm front and 150mm rear of shred-ready travel, this thing is a full-on ripper. And to top it off, its build has been hand-picked to keep overall weight low and stoke high.
Fox Factory suspension? Check. Carbon 30mm-wide wheels? Check. XO1 Eagle drivetrain? Oh, yeah. Finally, if you want to go full-party mullet-mode, the Stumpjumper EVO Pro lets you run a 27.5-inch rear wheel mated with a 29-inch front.
The Stumpjumper EVO Pro thrives in diverse terrain and unlocks your potential to progress. It’s a bike that delivers unprecedented control, capability, and adjustability, along with unexpected climb-ability – your confident seat in the eye of the hurricane. It’s the Ultimate Trail Bike.
Prize includes: • Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro in your size. Specialized has set aside one Stumpy Evo in each size for this contest! • MSRP: $8600 USD
For 24 Sweetass Stumpies
23 Miserable Marzocchis
22 Slippery schwalbes
21 Kick ass Kuat racks
20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
That’s a wrap on another weird year.
If you entered for something you don’t really need and don’t win, then remember to just appreciate what you have this Christmas, family, bikes and friends (in whichever order you choose).
Best wishes to one and all and thanks to PB for running a pretty great one this year- let’s party!
Marry Christmas to all…
I’d guess that some lucky bugger will be ripping on this by the end of January.
