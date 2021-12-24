close
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro

The Stumpjumper EVO Pro isn’t just a trail bike. No, it’s a shred-sled built to full-send down the gnarliest trails. Rocks, roots, jumps, drops—they’re no match for the EVO Pro. With an all-new design, from its S-Sizing geometry with a fully adjustable chassis, to its 160mm front and 150mm rear of shred-ready travel, this thing is a full-on ripper. And to top it off, its build has been hand-picked to keep overall weight low and stoke high.
 
Fox Factory suspension? Check. Carbon 30mm-wide wheels? Check. XO1 Eagle drivetrain? Oh, yeah. Finally, if you want to go full-party mullet-mode, the Stumpjumper EVO Pro lets you run a 27.5-inch rear wheel mated with a 29-inch front. 
 
The Stumpjumper EVO Pro thrives in diverse terrain and unlocks your potential to progress. It’s a bike that delivers unprecedented control, capability, and adjustability, along with unexpected climb-ability – your confident seat in the eye of the hurricane. It’s the Ultimate Trail Bike.



Prize includes:
• Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro in your size. Specialized has set aside one Stumpy Evo in each size for this contest!
• MSRP: $8600 USD


Learn more at www.specialized.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

36 Comments

  • 32 8
 On THIS, the twenty fourth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 24 Sweetass Stumpies
23 Miserable Marzocchis
22 Slippery schwalbes
21 Kick ass Kuat racks
20 Onerrrous one ups
19 not seven, seven prize packs
18 Satanic Saris racks
17 Pretentious POC packs (kcy4130 thanks)
16 Revolting Rotor bundles
15 Eeeeeeeeeevil Etnies
14 Eerie Enduras
13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

That’s a wrap on another weird year.
If you entered for something you don’t really need and don’t win, then remember to just appreciate what you have this Christmas, family, bikes and friends (in whichever order you choose).

Best wishes to one and all and thanks to PB for running a pretty great one this year- let’s party!

  • 24 2
 I mean, it's a good prize... but it's no Outside+ Subscription.
  • 4 0
 There's one hidden in the SWAT box as a surprise.
  • 10 0
 THIS is what we were waiting for! Good luck people!!!!
  • 4 0
 Actually, I was hoping for one e-Gravel bike
  • 7 0
 I even clicked the spam me box for this one.
  • 5 0
 Well then merry christmas everyone
  • 7 3
 Yo sweet! it's not an E-bike!!!
  • 1 0
 There is literally no bike I would rather have. I enjoyed the one I rode so much. Fingers crossed. Suporsed there was no option for an extra entry with a outside plus purchase....
  • 1 0
 Same, but I'd like to try this one, and sell it if I wouldn't like it to finance a dream build Wink
  • 2 0
 Giddy up! Merry Christmas to all of you. May your Christmas's all be jolly!
  • 3 0
 Ah yes the big one, Happy Holidays folks!
  • 1 0
 Is it a new tradition to make the bike of the year winner as the last prize in advent calendar?
  • 1 0
 „ Specialized has set aside one Stumpy Evo in each size for this contest!” This will be LEGENDARY
  • 1 0
 Oh, yeah. Hope that Santa make my wish come true…
Marry Christmas to all…
  • 1 0
 My ticket back to enduro racing! I would even get over the color (hey, at least it's a gloss finish).
  • 1 0
 Thanks, but I’d just rather have the Stevo I ordered in may. My cash is getting mouldy.
  • 1 0
 Holy shit! That’s awesome!
  • 1 0
 Fair dinkum,this is tits!
  • 1 0
 I would love to win this! Fingers crossed for luck
  • 1 0
 We wish you a Specy Christmas
  • 1 0
 Ooooeeeeeee I’d love this!
  • 1 0
 Oh dang! Saving the best for last!
  • 1 0
 Pretty badass calendar this year!
  • 1 0
 That’s a Christmas cracker of a prize.
  • 1 0
 Dreams come true so one of us will have a very special MTB Christmas!
  • 1 0
 The big bang saved for last! A Merry MTB Christmas everyone!
  • 1 0
 I'm calling dibs!
  • 1 1
 I hope it coles with extra downtube protection!
  • 1 1
 Fuck me I want this one bad boys
  • 1 0
 Happy holidays everyone
  • 2 5
 Who ever wins this won't get it till next next Christmas
  • 4 0
 The article says that Specialized has set aside one of every size of the bike specifically for this contest.

I’d guess that some lucky bugger will be ripping on this by the end of January.
  • 1 2
 @poundsand: I would literally cream in my pants if I won this badboy
  • 1 0
 @jaame: So just a normal friday?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



