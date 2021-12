Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro

Prize includes:

The Stumpjumper EVO Pro isn’t just a trail bike. No, it’s a shred-sled built to full-send down the gnarliest trails. Rocks, roots, jumps, drops—they’re no match for the EVO Pro. With an all-new design, from its S-Sizing geometry with a fully adjustable chassis, to its 160mm front and 150mm rear of shred-ready travel, this thing is a full-on ripper. And to top it off, its build has been hand-picked to keep overall weight low and stoke high.Fox Factory suspension? Check. Carbon 30mm-wide wheels? Check. XO1 Eagle drivetrain? Oh, yeah. Finally, if you want to go full-party mullet-mode, the Stumpjumper EVO Pro lets you run a 27.5-inch rear wheel mated with a 29-inch front.The Stumpjumper EVO Pro thrives in diverse terrain and unlocks your potential to progress. It’s a bike that delivers unprecedented control, capability, and adjustability, along with unexpected climb-ability – your confident seat in the eye of the hurricane. It’s the Ultimate Trail Bike.• Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Pro in your size. Specialized has set aside one Stumpy Evo in each size for this contest!• MSRP: $8600 USD