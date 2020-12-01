Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle Boxset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Day in, day out, this is the Eagle ecosystem at its best. GX Eagle combines the full-featured capability of Eagle technologies, in a group that realizes the potential within every build. This is where you’ll find the best aluminum MTB crankset we make. GX Eagle has its own version of our new, 520-percent range, 10-52t cassette, for more top end speed or a more comfortable climb—should you choose to run it. If not, GX Eagle is backwards compatible, making replacement parts at the ready. Like other Eagle groups, it gets its own group master colorway as part of our new Eagle Colorsystem, allowing for full group or fully curated builds. It’s the simplest, most trouble-free drivetrain system ever made, offering the freedom to mix and match with any component within the expanded Eagle ecosystem.
