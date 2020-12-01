Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle Boxset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 1, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Day in, day out, this is the Eagle ecosystem at its best. GX Eagle combines the full-featured capability of Eagle technologies, in a group that realizes the potential within every build. This is where you’ll find the best aluminum MTB crankset we make. GX Eagle has its own version of our new, 520-percent range, 10-52t cassette, for more top end speed or a more comfortable climb—should you choose to run it. If not, GX Eagle is backwards compatible, making replacement parts at the ready. Like other Eagle groups, it gets its own group master colorway as part of our new Eagle Colorsystem, allowing for full group or fully curated builds. It’s the simplest, most trouble-free drivetrain system ever made, offering the freedom to mix and match with any component within the expanded Eagle ecosystem.



The prize pack includes:
• SRAM GX Eagle Boxset
• MSRP: $545 USD

Learn more at www.sram.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
57311 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
54791 views
Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models
53827 views
Field Test: 2021 Salsa Blackthorn - Purple Singletrack Eater
49401 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
49061 views
The 'Super Wheel' Claims to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Very Skeptical
47254 views
Ducati Widens Its e-MTB Range with New 170mm Travel TK-01RR
45179 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Leatt Prize Pack
39201 views

22 Comments

  • 40 4
 On the first day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For a groupset that is not as good as Shimano XT


Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first"
  • 10 0
 It's been a year, old friend
  • 4 0
 I had forgotten about this. Since I'll never win I at least have this to look forward to
  • 5 0
 A Microshift Advent X group set would be an appropriate Advent calendar giveaway Smile
  • 2 0
 I think they need to give away things that actually exists
  • 1 0
 well played. I love my advent x groupset.
  • 7 0
 If Dolores wins this....
  • 5 0
 Here's me not winning anything - again. Yay.
  • 1 0
 I feel you.. However, Aachen is a little bit too far away just to get drunk together and cry about it
  • 4 0
 'ECOSYSTEM'
  • 2 0
 Facebook integration soon
  • 2 0
 Fully curated builds!
  • 1 0
 @boozed: hand-crafted artisanal!
  • 3 2
 Remember when that Asian contest social media person made an account and won the Mythique last year?
And the ones with no activity go without saying...
Good times. Razz Rolleyes
  • 4 0
 This claim about election fraud is disputed
  • 2 0
 where did i put that sheet with my 23 other accounts and passwords. Oh, found it!
  • 2 0
 ITS THE MOOOOOOOOST WONDERFUL TIIIIIIME OF THE YEAR
  • 2 0
 Lovely job on the design Pinkbike. Can tell someone's had fun with this.
  • 2 0
 Let's see if i'm unlucky this year too!
  • 1 0
 Time to create 27 different profiles like last year !!
  • 1 0
 What's an eagle boxset and why do I want one ?
  • 1 0
 What’s second prize? Two GX box sets?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008363
Mobile Version of Website