Enter to Win A Vitus Mythique VRX - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one-stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section. #ridemore The Mythique VRX is ready to rock out of the box with a 140mm full suspension alloy frame paired with trail smashing Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks and Rockshox Monarch R rear shock. The SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain is paired with reliable Shimano MT-501 brakes to give you the confidence to develop your skills. Rolling on WTB tubeless-ready rims, Schwalbe tyres and finished off with the Brand-X Ascend dropper post, the Mythique VRX ready for its next trail ride shred.
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy
Bad santa / troll edition
Ok then.
Dear Santa, I was a really good boy this year (well, most of the time) and I would be thrilled if you bring me a dedicated park bike.
Thanks Santa
