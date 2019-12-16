Enter to Win A Vitus Mythique VRX - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one-stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section. #ridemore
The Mythique VRX is ready to rock out of the box with a 140mm full suspension alloy frame paired with trail smashing Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks and Rockshox Monarch R rear shock. The SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain is paired with reliable Shimano MT-501 brakes to give you the confidence to develop your skills. Rolling on WTB tubeless-ready rims, Schwalbe tyres and finished off with the Brand-X Ascend dropper post, the Mythique VRX ready for its next trail ride shred.

- Mythique 140mm 6061 Alloy Boost frame
- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks
- Rockshox Monarch R rear shock
- Sram SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain
- Shimano MT-501 brakes
- Brand-X dropper seatpost
- Schwalbe tubeless-ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres


The Prize Includes:

• Vitus Mythique VRX (Choice of 27.5” or 29” Wheels)
• MSRP $1999 USD

Learn more at www.vitusbikes.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Dunno why I enter these things, my luck is like a bald man winning a comb......but I need a new trail bike, and also new brakes so come on Pinkbike, gimme SOME festive love and announce me as a einner for something haha
  • 1 0
 Are we making a list for Santa?
Ok then.
Dear Santa, I was a really good boy this year (well, most of the time) and I would be thrilled if you bring me a dedicated park bike.
Thanks Santa
  • 2 0
 I hereby announce you as a einner. Congrats!
  • 3 0
 Merry CRChristmas!
  • 1 0
 Ho Ho ho

Post a Comment



