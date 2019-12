Enter to Win A Vitus Mythique VRX - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The Prize Includes:

Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one-stop shop does it all trail bike. The Mythique was developed around a proven horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance-driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section.The Mythique VRX is ready to rock out of the box with a 140mm full suspension alloy frame paired with trail smashing Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks and Rockshox Monarch R rear shock. The SRAM SX Eagle drivetrain is paired with reliable Shimano MT-501 brakes to give you the confidence to develop your skills. Rolling on WTB tubeless-ready rims, Schwalbe tyres and finished off with the Brand-X Ascend dropper post, the Mythique VRX ready for its next trail ride shred.- Mythique 140mm 6061 Alloy Boost frame- Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm forks- Rockshox Monarch R rear shock- Sram SX Eagle 12 speed drivetrain- Shimano MT-501 brakes- Brand-X dropper seatpost- Schwalbe tubeless-ready Magic Mary / Hans Dampf tyres• Vitus Mythique VRX (Choice of 27.5” or 29” Wheels)• MSRP $1999 USD