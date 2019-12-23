Enter to Win A Weldtite Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Reformulated for 2020, the powerful Weldtite Bike Cleaner is guaranteed to rapidly remove dirt from anywhere on your bike, leaving your frame fresh and rejuvenated. It’s aggressive on dirt without being harsh to your frame or components.The ergonomic power trigger features a range of sprays including ‘Fine Mist’ and ‘Power Spray’, giving you the all the settings you need to target the muck that can hide behind derailleurs, stays, axles and forks. It’s already used and approved by pro’s on the DH and Enduro circuits so now is your chance to get your hands on the orange stuff.
But that’s not the best part…the Bike Cleaner itself is biodegradable meaning you can clean your bike wherever you like. Like anywhere. Really! And with a year’s supply of Bike Cleaner Concentrate you will be using over 1kg less plastic when you clean your steed next year. If everyone on Pink Bike followed your example that’s close to 2,000 tonnes less plastic being used in 2020! Not a bad way to protect the environment we ride in.
• Spray the whole bike with Dirtwash to bring a sparkle back to the paintwork and any polished metal parts. Then rinse with clean water. Dirtwash is the ultimate mechanic approved total bike cleaner.
• Save on packaging and reuse your Dirtwash Bike Cleaner bottle with our Bike Wash Concentrate. 200ml of concentrate makes 1 Litre of Dirtwash Bike Cleaner.
The prize includes: • 1 Year’s Supply Of Bike Cleaner - 3 x Bike Cleaner 1L, and 24 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate
23 days worth of UK bike cleaner
22 prototype rear ends
21, Primary school Propains
......20...... tantalising Troy Lees...
19 bear arsed saddles
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey
Bad santa / troll edition
Yes, good old water and a spounge works just fine.
But we could do with a discussion about what really is the best way to clean your chain. Solvents just get rid of the really important lubrication between rollers and pins, that you can't get back without soaking your chain in a pan of lube. IIRC, kmc suggest not using them. Thoughts?
Do not dip your chain in (aggressive) degreasers - they remove the remaining grease from the chain’s bearings, and may cause cracks. They are also bad for our environment.
If the chain is really dirty and difficult to clean, besides using a brush for the inside, try putting some solvent on a cloth and use it to clean the chain’s exterior.
Try to avoid a so-called ‘chain washing machine’ in combination with solvent. This will instantly ruin your chain
