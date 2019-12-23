Enter to Win A Weldtite Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 23, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:

Reformulated for 2020, the powerful Weldtite Bike Cleaner is guaranteed to rapidly remove dirt from anywhere on your bike, leaving your frame fresh and rejuvenated. It’s aggressive on dirt without being harsh to your frame or components.The ergonomic power trigger features a range of sprays including ‘Fine Mist’ and ‘Power Spray’, giving you the all the settings you need to target the muck that can hide behind derailleurs, stays, axles and forks. It’s already used and approved by pro’s on the DH and Enduro circuits so now is your chance to get your hands on the orange stuff.

But that’s not the best part…the Bike Cleaner itself is biodegradable meaning you can clean your bike wherever you like. Like anywhere. Really! And with a year’s supply of Bike Cleaner Concentrate you will be using over 1kg less plastic when you clean your steed next year. If everyone on Pink Bike followed your example that’s close to 2,000 tonnes less plastic being used in 2020! Not a bad way to protect the environment we ride in.

• Spray the whole bike with Dirtwash to bring a sparkle back to the paintwork and any polished metal parts. Then rinse with clean water. Dirtwash is the ultimate mechanic approved total bike cleaner.

• Save on packaging and reuse your Dirtwash Bike Cleaner bottle with our Bike Wash Concentrate. 200ml of concentrate makes 1 Litre of Dirtwash Bike Cleaner.


The prize includes:
• 1 Year’s Supply Of Bike Cleaner - 3 x Bike Cleaner 1L, and 24 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate

Learn more at www.weldtite.co.uk.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


15 Comments

  • 6 1
 On the twenty third day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for:
23 days worth of UK bike cleaner
22 prototype rear ends
21, Primary school Propains
......20...... tantalising Troy Lees...
19 bear arsed saddles
18 EXPENSIVE EXPOSURES
17 orgasmic ohlins
16 Viral Value Vitus’
......15...... ..... Rectal Helmets......,
14 things I didn’t know I needed
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leevveeey

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 4 0
 If you want to buy less plastic, getting the concentrate in a plastic bottle isn't going to help much compared to Proper Cleaner from Guy Martin. Best of course is just to clean your bike less.
  • 3 0
 I just brush more and don't use cleaning products in my bike. Saves a lot of plastic. And no detergents into the soil either. Probably better for the bearings too.
  • 3 0
 @ak-77:
Yes, good old water and a spounge works just fine.
  • 1 0
 I've never found any mud that's not easily removed by just water (and a brush). Road grime or chain slap grease, yup, fair enough, but the rest of it, just don't need this stuff.
But we could do with a discussion about what really is the best way to clean your chain. Solvents just get rid of the really important lubrication between rollers and pins, that you can't get back without soaking your chain in a pan of lube. IIRC, kmc suggest not using them. Thoughts?
  • 1 0
 Found the page:
Do not dip your chain in (aggressive) degreasers - they remove the remaining grease from the chain’s bearings, and may cause cracks. They are also bad for our environment.
If the chain is really dirty and difficult to clean, besides using a brush for the inside, try putting some solvent on a cloth and use it to clean the chain’s exterior.
Try to avoid a so-called ‘chain washing machine’ in combination with solvent. This will instantly ruin your chain
  • 4 0
 And the winner is... none uf us! maybe next year with your fake account.
  • 3 1
 This is Jeff Bezos fake account. I too want to win something, nobody gives presents to rich and famous people unless they want to film it to promote their shitty product. And that’s not nice
  • 2 0
 It worked for the winner of the vitus bike.
  • 1 0
 @oldfaith: really? So it was not a fake account. Or, it could still still be a second account. Do you know the answer to that?
  • 3 0
 So Ocdmimi joins PB on the 4th of Dec this year and enters to win a prize. Yes I believe it to be fake because I would say a second account is fake, a third, fourth, thousandth account is fake.
  • 1 0
 @oldfaith: so then how do you know that you worked for him?
  • 1 0
 @oldfaith: does he have another account that you know about?
  • 5 0
 You’re acting kinda nervous there 20060713.
  • 2 0
 With Dirtwash you can have the cleanest dirt around!

