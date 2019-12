Enter to Win A Weldtite Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The prize includes:

Reformulated for 2020, the powerful Weldtite Bike Cleaner is guaranteed to rapidly remove dirt from anywhere on your bike, leaving your frame fresh and rejuvenated. It’s aggressive on dirt without being harsh to your frame or components.The ergonomic power trigger features a range of sprays including ‘Fine Mist’ and ‘Power Spray’, giving you the all the settings you need to target the muck that can hide behind derailleurs, stays, axles and forks. It’s already used and approved by pro’s on the DH and Enduro circuits so now is your chance to get your hands on the orange stuff.But that’s not the best part…the Bike Cleaner itself is biodegradable meaning you can clean your bike wherever you like. Like anywhere. Really! And with a year’s supply of Bike Cleaner Concentrate you will be using over 1kg less plastic when you clean your steed next year. If everyone on Pink Bike followed your example that’s close to 2,000 tonnes less plastic being used in 2020! Not a bad way to protect the environment we ride in.• Spray the whole bike with Dirtwash to bring a sparkle back to the paintwork and any polished metal parts. Then rinse with clean water. Dirtwash is the ultimate mechanic approved total bike cleaner.• Save on packaging and reuse your Dirtwash Bike Cleaner bottle with our Bike Wash Concentrate. 200ml of concentrate makes 1 Litre of Dirtwash Bike Cleaner.• 1 Year’s Supply Of Bike Cleaner - 3 x Bike Cleaner 1L, and 24 x Bike Cleaner Concentrate