Enter to Win A Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Win a Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack.

Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack

All your bikes, all at once. The HangTight is designed for versatility, built to handle adventures of all sorts, and won’t blink at anything from kids to fat bikes to road to mountain bikes and everything in between. With fully padded cradles that support each bike by the handlebars, it serves up a shuttle-ready blend of stability and ease of use. The HangTight will get your bikes to the ride and back home safely no matter if your crew is a mix of all-mountain shredders or simply a family headed out for two-wheeled exploration.



The prize pack includes:
• HangTight Vertical Bike Rack
• MSRP: $999 USD

Learn more at www.yakima.com/.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
74291 views
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
66958 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
55420 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
48655 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Giant Trance Advanced Pro 1 - Eat, Pray, Live Valve?
40141 views
First Look: 2022 Orbea Rise Hydro - More Range at a Lower Cost
39866 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
39295 views
Intend Announces the Ebonite Bandit - a One-and-a-Half Crown Fork
37214 views

3 Comments

  • 11 0
 On the fourth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus


www.pinkbike.com/photo/21736491


www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
  • 1 0
 I wouldn't kick this shore rack off my car for being backwards
  • 1 0
 Don't rackon on winning this one!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008184
Mobile Version of Website