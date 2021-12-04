Enter to Win A Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:
Win a Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack.Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack
All your bikes, all at once. The HangTight is designed for versatility, built to handle adventures of all sorts, and won’t blink at anything from kids to fat bikes to road to mountain bikes and everything in between. With fully padded cradles that support each bike by the handlebars, it serves up a shuttle-ready blend of stability and ease of use. The HangTight will get your bikes to the ride and back home safely no matter if your crew is a mix of all-mountain shredders or simply a family headed out for two-wheeled exploration.
The prize pack includes:
• HangTight Vertical Bike Rack
• MSRP: $999 USD Learn more at www.yakima.com/
.
To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here
.There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.
Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!
For 4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21736491
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
Post a Comment