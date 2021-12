Enter to Win A Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack



All your bikes, all at once. The HangTight is designed for versatility, built to handle adventures of all sorts, and won’t blink at anything from kids to fat bikes to road to mountain bikes and everything in between. With fully padded cradles that support each bike by the handlebars, it serves up a shuttle-ready blend of stability and ease of use. The HangTight will get your bikes to the ride and back home safely no matter if your crew is a mix of all-mountain shredders or simply a family headed out for two-wheeled exploration.







The prize pack includes:

• HangTight Vertical Bike Rack

• MSRP: $999 USD All your bikes, all at once. The HangTight is designed for versatility, built to handle adventures of all sorts, and won’t blink at anything from kids to fat bikes to road to mountain bikes and everything in between. With fully padded cradles that support each bike by the handlebars, it serves up a shuttle-ready blend of stability and ease of use. The HangTight will get your bikes to the ride and back home safely no matter if your crew is a mix of all-mountain shredders or simply a family headed out for two-wheeled exploration.• HangTight Vertical Bike Rack• MSRP: $999 USD

Learn more at

www.yakima.com/

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Win a Yakima HangTight Vertical Bike Rack.