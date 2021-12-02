Enter to Win A Yoshimura Prize Pack Including Chilao Pedals - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Win a Yoshimura prize pack including Chilao pedals, a woven beanie, Chilao T-shirt, checker socks, and a backpack.

Yoshimura Chilao Pedals

• Ultra-thin CNC machined body from 6061-T6 billet aluminum for maximum durability
• Concave shape allows your foot to sit “in” the pedal, not on top of it
• Proprietary alloy steel CNC machined, and heat-treated spindle is strong - yet resilient
• Close-to-crank pedal position increases strength and clearance from pedal strikes on rocks, ruts and tight areas, and also promotes more efficient pedal form
• Two outboard sealed cartridge bearings and one inboard bushing provide smooth rotation, maximum support, and longevity
• Dual bearing design is completely sealed tight against elements
• V-ring designed dust seals are used for maximum sealing performance and provide great longevity for bearing performance. No falling out here!
• Ten – 7075-T6 aluminum pins per side provide maximum grip and are easily replaceable
• Rear facing pins on front side of pedal for maximum traction
• Recessed alloy end plug is strike resistant
• Available in Large only at this time
• Large size: 110mm (long) x 107.25mm (wide)
• Large weight: 375 Grams per pair
• Made in California USA
• Laser etched branding
• Every set has serial number
• Fully serviceable (Kits are available)
• Intended use for MTB, Dirt jumping, BMX



The prize pack includes:
• Woven Beanie, Chilao T-shirt Olive, Checker Socks, Backpack, Pedals
• MSRP: $400 USD

Learn more at www.yoshimuracycling.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

10 Comments

  • 15 1
 On the second day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 2 chilled out Chilao sets

And unlimited content, when I pay an extortionate subscription fee.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus


www.pinkbike.com/photo/21710314
  • 3 0
 There is at least one stable thing in this world, something you can count on... Thank you.
  • 2 0
 You forgot a "barely braking brake set" from day one Wink
  • 3 0
 @lkubica: you mean " a brake set not as good as XTTTTTTTTTTT"
  • 3 0
 @sewer-rat: whatever you come up with will be fine, as always.
  • 1 0
 @lkubica: Beer
  • 3 0
 Can I win an exhaust for a Yamaha TT600? Asking for a friend.
  • 2 0
 is the skid included?
  • 1 0
 You get some splinters in your back
  • 1 0
 Given my luck with this contest, this will be the one I win.

