Enter to Win An Assos Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
• TRAIL Cargo Shorts
Take the concept of adaptable, all-mountain shorts to a new realm, made possible by streamlined tailoring and progressive materials. They’ve been developed with a waistband that smoothly holds the shorts in place, a cut that’s trim around the crotch to avoid saddle snag, a length that’s ideal with or without pads, and a versatile new fabric that flexes with each pedal stroke. Pair with the Trail Liner Shorts for all-mountain coverage, unrestricted comfort, and lasting support.

• TRAIL LS Jersey
Light, protective coverage on the trail is something we welcome, but it usually comes at the expense of bulky pads and extra layers. Those days are behind us, as we’ve developed a new long-sleeve trail jersey that incorporates a touch of added coverage right where you need it most.
Striking the perfect balance between light protection and breathable comfort


The prize includes:
• Trail Cargo Shorts
• Trail Long Sleeve Jersey
• MSRP $298 USD

Learn more at www.assos.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Assos Advent Calendar Sponsored


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 On the thirteenth day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me for,
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.

(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy

Bad santa / troll edition
[Reply]
  • 1 0
 İts going to be a mess :S
  • 4 0
 I need a new riding kit, so if everyone could kindly turn a blind eye to today's giveaway, that'd be much appreciated. tup
  • 1 0
 Done
  • 1 0
 Any company brave enough to have the word 'Ass' in it's name gets a +1 from me!
  • 1 0
 These look awesome! Hope I win (but probably not)
  • 1 0
 Nice set ????????

Post a Comment



