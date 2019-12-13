Enter to Win An Assos Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: • TRAIL Cargo Shorts Take the concept of adaptable, all-mountain shorts to a new realm, made possible by streamlined tailoring and progressive materials. They’ve been developed with a waistband that smoothly holds the shorts in place, a cut that’s trim around the crotch to avoid saddle snag, a length that’s ideal with or without pads, and a versatile new fabric that flexes with each pedal stroke. Pair with the Trail Liner Shorts for all-mountain coverage, unrestricted comfort, and lasting support.
• TRAIL LS Jersey Light, protective coverage on the trail is something we welcome, but it usually comes at the expense of bulky pads and extra layers. Those days are behind us, as we’ve developed a new long-sleeve trail jersey that incorporates a touch of added coverage right where you need it most. Striking the perfect balance between light protection and breathable comfort
The prize includes: • Trail Cargo Shorts • Trail Long Sleeve Jersey • MSRP $298 USD
7 Comments
13 skinny fit trail kits
12 cornering Kaisers
11 kickass Kuat racks
.......10...... Reverb beating droppers......
9 Hayes “huckin” hampers,
8 refreshing repair stands,
7 Brendog (got robbed) bundles,
6 Jizzing Joysticks
.......... 5... surprisingly priced Siskiu’s!!!!...........
4 functional Forefront’s,
3 detailed dentist stems,
2 pairs of over priced goggles
and some brakes to stop me hugging a treeee.
(baritone voice) and some donuts for Mike Leeevvvyyyy
Bad santa / troll edition
