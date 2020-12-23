Enter to Win An Öhlins Rear Shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 23, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
The Öhlins rear shock line up, from the coil-sprung TTX22m to our latest air-sprung addition; the TTX1Air, are all based on our twin-tube damper technology (TTX). One of the key elements of damping, is to ultimately keep control over fluid pressures and its dynamics, this is where TTX technology performs best, with multiple valves and adjusters maintaining controlled oil flow. The Öhlins' detailed design has been developed and refined over decades, for fast pressure build-up and a smoother response keeping pressure balanced over the piston. It's well-engineered design makes the damper more sensitive and minimizes adjustment needs to deliver superior rear wheel traction and control - smoothing out the trail and supporting your momentum.
Öhlins have been refining and winning races with TTX-technology since 1993 when Nigel Mansell won an Indy car race using it. It can now found in our suspension for MX, MotoGP, Snowmobiles and Rally cars to mention a few. 

High performing TTX-damping is included in all our rear shocks, it's your choice between a lighter air spring or a calm and controlled coil-sprung model. To find if TTX1Air, TTX2Air or TTX22m (incl spring) best suit your ride check out our Performance Suspension Guide; simply select your bike, enter your weight, preferred sag to see which shocks best fit your bike as well as our a recommended spring / air pressure set up.



The prize includes:
• Öhlins Rear Shock
• MSRP: $720 - $850 USD

Learn more at www.ohlins.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved In 2020: Mike Kazimer
72563 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
66300 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to These 25 XC World Cup Bikes?
51968 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Video of the Year Nominees
46418 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
44473 views
Field Test: Searching Out the Best Values in the Trail Bike Category
44468 views
9 Products I (Mostly) Loved In 2020: Mike Levy
44047 views
Video: Nomad vs Altitude vs Slash vs Spindrift vs Shore - Field Test Roundtable
39764 views

6 Comments

  • 17 4
 On the twenty third day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For twenty three orgasmic Ohlins, oh yeah , chicka chicka
22 pairs of EXTREMELY high priced Hutchinsons
21 kickass Kuat racks
TWENTY MEH.....TNIES
19 savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT

Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”
  • 1 0
 How are you that fast ?
  • 6 0
 @asapyohanes: it’s quite simple really, all you have to do is read the comments section all year , draft up some quotes based on people’s thoughts. Then set your alarm for 7:57 every day (pull the car over / leave the meeting for the toilet, tell ya kid to cross the road alone etc), have yesterday’s song in your notes in the phone, THEN when it goes live at 8am copy and paste whilst trying to make a lyric from the past years comments - it’s easy bro
  • 4 0
 but what if I don't want one? What then?
  • 1 0
 Send it to a hydraulic press youtube channel.
  • 1 0
 Is there any winner here? Or just loosers...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009881
Mobile Version of Website