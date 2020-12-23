Enter to Win An Öhlins Rear Shock - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: The Öhlins rear shock line up, from the coil-sprung TTX22m to our latest air-sprung addition; the TTX1Air, are all based on our twin-tube damper technology (TTX). One of the key elements of damping, is to ultimately keep control over fluid pressures and its dynamics, this is where TTX technology performs best, with multiple valves and adjusters maintaining controlled oil flow. The Öhlins' detailed design has been developed and refined over decades, for fast pressure build-up and a smoother response keeping pressure balanced over the piston. It's well-engineered design makes the damper more sensitive and minimizes adjustment needs to deliver superior rear wheel traction and control - smoothing out the trail and supporting your momentum. Öhlins have been refining and winning races with TTX-technology since 1993 when Nigel Mansell won an Indy car race using it. It can now found in our suspension for MX, MotoGP, Snowmobiles and Rally cars to mention a few.
High performing TTX-damping is included in all our rear shocks, it's your choice between a lighter air spring or a calm and controlled coil-sprung model. To find if TTX1Air, TTX2Air or TTX22m (incl spring) best suit your ride check out our Performance Suspension Guide; simply select your bike, enter your weight, preferred sag to see which shocks best fit your bike as well as our a recommended spring / air pressure set up.
