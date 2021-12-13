close
Enter to Win An Orange Stage 6 Evo Frame - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Stage 6 Evo Frame

We are happy to be offering up a new Stage 6 Evo frame to one lucky Pinkbike user for this year's advent calendar! Following the reception and success of our previous Evo models, it made sense for us to develop a Stage 6 Evo.  

An Evo from Orange means you have honed geometry with decades of development and thousands of miles of test riding. The Stage 6 Evo is an aggressive trail bike with 29” wheels, designed to take a 150mm fork, with 140mm of rear wheel travel. This bike is fast, fun, and more than happy to ride terrain more aggressive than its travel numbers would suggest. 

With the emphasis placed firmly on geometry and the incredible performance benefits that brings, the Stage 6 Evo could be the only bike you’ll ever need. The frame features our new asymmetric swing-arm which improves stiffness and strength, a more progressive suspension curve, offset bearing housing allowing for a more neutral pivot position, UDH gear hanger, and accessory mounts under the top. This particular frame also comes with a Fox Float X performance shock keeping that 140mm of travel under control.


The prize pack includes:
• 1x Orange Stage 6 Evo frame MSRP: $2900


Learn more at www.orangebikes.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


10 Comments

  • 8 1
 Damn she ugly *click enter*
  • 3 0
 I would never ride that *enters*
  • 3 0
 On the thirteenth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 13 Startling Stage 6’s
12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 1 0
 having snapped my frame yesterday, this could be a saving grace, merry christmas pls
  • 1 1
 To add an alternative view to the majority of voices here, this thing is ruddy gorgeous. Crossing everything for this prize draw!
  • 2 1
 Has anyone ever won one of these????
  • 2 0
 I dont think there has ever been an Orange frame as a prize Wink
  • 1 1
 I love it!!
@lolimpol, i don't think so..
  • 1 1
 My eyes... *enter*
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



