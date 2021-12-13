Enter to Win An Orange Stage 6 Evo Frame - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

We are happy to be offering up a new Stage 6 Evo frame to one lucky Pinkbike user for this year's advent calendar! Following the reception and success of our previous Evo models, it made sense for us to develop a Stage 6 Evo.
An Evo from Orange means you have honed geometry with decades of development and thousands of miles of test riding. The Stage 6 Evo is an aggressive trail bike with 29” wheels, designed to take a 150mm fork, with 140mm of rear wheel travel. This bike is fast, fun, and more than happy to ride terrain more aggressive than its travel numbers would suggest.
With the emphasis placed firmly on geometry and the incredible performance benefits that brings, the Stage 6 Evo could be the only bike you’ll ever need. The frame features our new asymmetric swing-arm which improves stiffness and strength, a more progressive suspension curve, offset bearing housing allowing for a more neutral pivot position, UDH gear hanger, and accessory mounts under the top. This particular frame also comes with a Fox Float X performance shock keeping that 140mm of travel under control.
The prize pack includes: • 1x Orange Stage 6 Evo frame MSRP: $2900
