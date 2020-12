Enter to Win 1 Of 10 etnies Camber Crank Shoes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:









10 prizes including:

• etnies Camber Crank Shoes

• MSRP: $99.99 USD Today you can win 1 of 10 pairs of the new Camber Crank, tested and approved by the best mountain bikers in the world. The etnies crank collection embodies everything on two wheels. The Camber Crank is designed around a grippy 3X more durable Michelin tread and features a toe and heel lugged tread pattern. If you want more grip on your pedals and a stiff durable sole, the Camber Crank is the answer for you to own the hill.• etnies Camber Crank Shoes• MSRP: $99.99 USD

Learn more at

www.etnies.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.