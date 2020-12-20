Enter to Win 1 Of 10 etnies Camber Crank Shoes - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 20, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
Today you can win 1 of 10 pairs of the new Camber Crank, tested and approved by the best mountain bikers in the world. The etnies crank collection embodies everything on two wheels. The Camber Crank is designed around a grippy 3X more durable Michelin tread and features a toe and heel lugged tread pattern. If you want more grip on your pedals and a stiff durable sole, the Camber Crank is the answer for you to own the hill.



10 prizes including:
• etnies Camber Crank Shoes
• MSRP: $99.99 USD

Learn more at www.etnies.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

 On the twentieth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For TWENTY MEH.....TNIES
19 savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT

Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”

