Enter to Win Fox Racing Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Fox Racing Kit

Designed for the toughest of World Cup runs, the Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet is full-face, full-gas, and packed with race-ready features and technology to keep you focused down the hill, but protected for whatever may come your way. Pair the RPC with our Defend apparel, and you are set for the most demanding downhill runs this next season!


The prize pack includes:
• Rampage Pro Carbon Helmet $499.95 USD
• Defend Jersey $74.95 USD
• Defend Pant $149.95 USD

Learn more at www.foxracing.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

11 Comments

  • 10 1
 On the ewww-th day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
[Reply]
  • 2 0
 Hey Fox! This is my humble "Thank you" for making gloves in 4XL size. It's only one model, but even that is infinite times more than all the other brands together

So, Thank you!
  • 2 0
 Yup. I'm with you!
  • 4 0
 Some major copy-paste fuckup in your article, you might wanna correct that
  • 1 0
 You mean your helmet doesn't have 690 points of engagement? :o
  • 1 0
 What? No Hydra hubs in my pants? Frown
  • 1 0
 Even if you climb with instantaneous power, you can’t argue with gravity
  • 1 0
 @Ward24: Nope, they’re in your rim…
  • 2 0
 Mike bike
Mike bike
Mike bike
Mike bike
Mike bike
Mike bike
Mike bike
Where are thou Mike bike?
  • 2 0
 Is a Grim Donut going to be the giveaway on the last day? Asking for a friend.....
  • 1 0
 Moor

Post a Comment



