Enter to Win 1 of 3 Sets of Hope Union Pedals - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

Hope Union Pedals

- Dual mechanism designed for easy pedal entry, secure cleat holding and positive, consistent release 
- Dual sided 
- Fully CNC Machined pedal bodies 
- Stainless steel clips and cleats 
- 2 cleat options give 4° or 5° of free float and 12° or 13° release angle respectively 
- Replaceable pins for increased grip on Union TC (8 pins) and Union GC (14 pins) Pedals 
- Foot plate option on Union GC Pedal for maximum shoe/pedal contact 
- Q-Factor – 55mm 
- Pedals run on three cartridge bearings and a norglide bush for smooth long term durability 
- Fully serviceable and re-buildable 
- Axle is high strength Cr-Mo, heat treated and plated.
- Available in 6 colour options 


The prize pack includes:
• 1 Set of Union RC, TC or GC pedals per winner: 
• Union RC - £150, €185 ,$190 
• Union TC - £150, €185 ,$190 
• Union GC - £160, €195 ,$200 

Learn more at www.hopetech.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


11 Comments

  • 10 2
 On the twelfth day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For 12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus

Stay incognito

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770



www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209

www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
  • 4 19
flag poundsand (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 It’s sad that you pre-type this out and wait behind your computer to be the first one to comment every day.

Are you hoping it’s going to make them choose you for a prize? I’m pretty sure winners are randomly selected, no?
  • 8 0
 @poundsand:


Well you suck hard I think
  • 4 1
 @poundsand: username checks out
  • 4 1
 Good on ya SewerRat, like a good Xmas dinner, it’s all in the preparation. I look forward to your shenanigans during the advent countdown. It puts a smile on this old miserable buggers face.
  • 1 0
 @poundsand: coming from a guy lay on a pavement that means a lot thanks!
  • 2 0
 I hope I win.
  • 1 0
 I hope you win
  • 1 0
 I hope the winner doesn't end up on Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone actually won anything on these ?
  • 2 0
 Yes they do. But some reports suggest it's hit or miss if you actually receive the prize.

