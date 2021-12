Enter to Win 1 of 3 Sets of Hope Union Pedals - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Hope Union Pedals



- Dual mechanism designed for easy pedal entry, secure cleat holding and positive, consistent release

- Dual sided

- Fully CNC Machined pedal bodies

- Stainless steel clips and cleats

- 2 cleat options give 4° or 5° of free float and 12° or 13° release angle respectively

- Replaceable pins for increased grip on Union TC (8 pins) and Union GC (14 pins) Pedals

- Foot plate option on Union GC Pedal for maximum shoe/pedal contact

- Q-Factor – 55mm

- Pedals run on three cartridge bearings and a norglide bush for smooth long term durability

- Fully serviceable and re-buildable

- Axle is high strength Cr-Mo, heat treated and plated.

- Available in 6 colour options





The prize pack includes:

• 1 Set of Union RC, TC or GC pedals per winner:

• Union RC - £150, €185 ,$190

• Union TC - £150, €185 ,$190

Learn more at

www.hopetech.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.