Enter to Win 1 of 3 Sets of Hope Union Pedals - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

- Dual mechanism designed for easy pedal entry, secure cleat holding and positive, consistent release - Dual sided - Fully CNC Machined pedal bodies - Stainless steel clips and cleats - 2 cleat options give 4° or 5° of free float and 12° or 13° release angle respectively - Replaceable pins for increased grip on Union TC (8 pins) and Union GC (14 pins) Pedals - Foot plate option on Union GC Pedal for maximum shoe/pedal contact - Q-Factor – 55mm - Pedals run on three cartridge bearings and a norglide bush for smooth long term durability - Fully serviceable and re-buildable - Axle is high strength Cr-Mo, heat treated and plated. - Available in 6 colour options
The prize pack includes: • 1 Set of Union RC, TC or GC pedals per winner: • Union RC - £150, €185 ,$190 • Union TC - £150, €185 ,$190 • Union GC - £160, €195 ,$200
11 Comments
For 12 Horrendous Hope pedals
11 monstrous Michelin
10 Pertuuuuuuuuuurbing prize packs
9 orrible otuas
8 Fulsome Fox kits
7 wicked wheel sets
6 Pimped out Park Tool Kits
5 Repuuuuuulsive Rockets
4 Rancid bike racks
3 Puny Pikes
2 Chilled out Chilao sets
And a brake set not as good as XT.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
Stay incognito
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21757770
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21740209
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21745638
Are you hoping it’s going to make them choose you for a prize? I’m pretty sure winners are randomly selected, no?
Well you suck hard I think
