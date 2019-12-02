Enter to Win Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggles - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: Julbo shakes the frame of MTB goggles by bringing to the market the first enduro goggle with drop-outs, thanks to our new SwitchAir system. Remove the drop-outs for the frame to climb with a 100% ventilated goggle and a lighter contact on the face. Put them back, to benefit of a perfect protection while crushing the downhill. With its wide double lens and its perfect fit with any helmets, our QUICKSHIFT MTB goggle is the new benchmark for aggressive mountain biking, uphill or downhill, no matter the weather. Find a trail, shred it, repeat.
Three lucky winners are going to get: • Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggle • MSRP: $170 USD / 140€
Bad santa / troll edition
- fit - deppends on the type of helmets you use - if your ski and mtb helmet are of the same brand, chances are the goggles will snug well
- tint - when skiing you're far more often exposed to uv than if mountain biking in the forest - if you change lenses accordingly, no reason to not wear the same pair
as @gnarnaimo pointed, ski goggles do not breath as well as mtb because humidity levels are usually very different from open top of the mountain freezing ice cold, as opposed to dense forest muddy conditions
