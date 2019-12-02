Enter to Win Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggles - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 2, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Prize Details:
Julbo shakes the frame of MTB goggles by bringing to the market the first enduro goggle with drop-outs, thanks to our new SwitchAir system. Remove the drop-outs for the frame to climb with a 100% ventilated goggle and a lighter contact on the face. Put them back, to benefit of a perfect protection while crushing the downhill. With its wide double lens and its perfect fit with any helmets, our QUICKSHIFT MTB goggle is the new benchmark for aggressive mountain biking, uphill or downhill, no matter the weather. Find a trail, shred it, repeat.



Three lucky winners are going to get:
• Julbo Quickshift MTB Goggle
• MSRP: $170 USD / 140€

Learn more at www.julbo.com.


To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

8 Comments

  • 8 0
 On the second day of Christmas, Pinkbike gave to me, three terrifically tinted goggles, and some Codes to perform a stoppie!
  • 3 2
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qzv88nBoTI
  • 1 0
 The price is right Bob
  • 4 0
 On the second day of Christmas Pinkbike clickbaited me, for some over priced goggles and a SRAM Code brakeset RSC

Bad santa / troll edition
  • 1 0
 What is actually the main difference between ski and mtb goggles and am I really such a weirdo for practicing both sports with the same pair?
  • 1 0
 Ski goggles tend to not breath as well and tend to fog up in typical condition mountain bike riding. Lenses are often tinted lighter or not at all on mtb/moto goggles as many are riding in dense forest.
  • 1 0
 You’re doing it right. I use Scott Xi89 goggles for skiing that can be used for MX and MTBing, you just need to sources the right lenses separately for the right activity. You can even get vented lenses for skiing that don’t fog up.
  • 1 0
 there's actually a few - you can make them work but you might have a few things swinging in favour

- fit - deppends on the type of helmets you use - if your ski and mtb helmet are of the same brand, chances are the goggles will snug well

- tint - when skiing you're far more often exposed to uv than if mountain biking in the forest - if you change lenses accordingly, no reason to not wear the same pair

as @gnarnaimo pointed, ski goggles do not breath as well as mtb because humidity levels are usually very different from open top of the mountain freezing ice cold, as opposed to dense forest muddy conditions

Post a Comment



