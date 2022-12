Enter To Win Spinergy MXX30 Carbon MTB Wheels - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Spinergy MXX30 Carbon MTB Wheels



Spinergy’s MXX 30 features a new 30mm internal width, tubeless ready, carbon rim width to accommodate the current generation of wider tires. Whether you are ripping your local trails, cross-country racing, or shredding the local bike park, the MXX 30 provides the performance, durability, and traction you need. Combining new 44 series hubs with Hadley Racing alloy cassette bodies, foam core carbon rim and our patented PBO fiber spokes creates a lightweight yet bombproof wheelset.



Choice of 29”, 27.5” or Mullet

Shimano HG, Shimano Microspline or SRAM XD



$1499







Learn more at Spinergy’s MXX 30 features a new 30mm internal width, tubeless ready, carbon rim width to accommodate the current generation of wider tires. Whether you are ripping your local trails, cross-country racing, or shredding the local bike park, the MXX 30 provides the performance, durability, and traction you need. Combining new 44 series hubs with Hadley Racing alloy cassette bodies, foam core carbon rim and our patented PBO fiber spokes creates a lightweight yet bombproof wheelset.Choice of 29”, 27.5” or MulletShimano HG, Shimano Microspline or SRAM XD MSRP: $1499Learn more at

spinergy.com

Happy Holidays!

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account.