Enter To Win Spinergy MXX30 Carbon MTB Wheels - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Spinergy MXX30 Carbon MTB Wheels

Spinergy’s MXX 30 features a new 30mm internal width, tubeless ready, carbon rim width to accommodate the current generation of wider tires. Whether you are ripping your local trails, cross-country racing, or shredding the local bike park, the MXX 30 provides the performance, durability, and traction you need. Combining new 44 series hubs with Hadley Racing alloy cassette bodies, foam core carbon rim and our patented PBO fiber spokes creates a lightweight yet bombproof wheelset.

Choice of 29”, 27.5” or Mullet
Shimano HG, Shimano Microspline or SRAM XD

MSRP: $1499



Learn more at spinergy.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account.

Happy Holidays!

11 Comments

  • 15 1
 Welcome to my Christmas song
I'd like to fill you with some fear
So this advent I’m gonna wish
For, a winner that’s not new here
I'd like to sing about all the things
In this contest we’ll never see
So hop aboard the 26”er
Oh, cruise into Christmas with me
Cruise into Christmas
Let's join together
Hate on new winners forever and ever
Drink, drink and be mad
Troll along with me
Cruise into Christmas
The hate is free

*************************
On the twenty third day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For 23 Sickening Spinergy’s
22 Tragically expensive TMAC’S
21 Bell Ends
Twenty Sinnnnnnnful Saints
19 Cringy Carve Diggers
18 woeful wheelsets
17 horrible hydration stations
16 Yucky Yoshis
Fifteeeeeen predictable prize packs
14 wronged wrenches
13 Forgetful Forefronts
12 Tasteless Tan Walls
11 sickening stems
Tennnnn Wretched Whyte’s
9 Satanic Stans
8 f*cktory Foxes
7 wicked wolves
6 fame seeking cameras
fiiiive slime green Lyriks
4 filthy flannels
3 wayward work stands
2 Pretentious Poc packs
And a groupset with a battery
(that's also not as good as XT)


Bad Santa
Welcome to the party pal
  • 6 0
 So is anyone gonna put these together and record a pb christmas album?
  • 2 0
 Damn i missed all of these, posts never showed up in my feed
  • 12 0
 Why is day 23 the first to show up on my feed? WTF
  • 7 0
 There was a calendar giveaway this year ??
  • 2 0
 It's limited to US, Canada, UK and Germany this year
  • 6 0
 Where was the contest on the other days?!
  • 2 0
 I had some of the old SPOX wheels in both 26" and 700c. I really liked them, easy to service, looked cool, and when I needed a replacement spoke/nipple, the customer service I got was phenomenal! I'd run spinergy wheels again in a heartbeat.
  • 1 0
 Ditto these wheels are amazing
  • 4 0
 Did last year's winner get the prizes?
  • 3 0
 I have not been receiving calendar giveaway prizes contest the las 22 days; AND I HAVE A PAID ACCOUNT!! THAT´S NOT NICE Frown





