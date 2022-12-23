Enter To Win Spinergy MXX30 Carbon MTB Wheels - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:Spinergy MXX30 Carbon MTB Wheels
Spinergy’s MXX 30 features a new 30mm internal width, tubeless ready, carbon rim width to accommodate the current generation of wider tires. Whether you are ripping your local trails, cross-country racing, or shredding the local bike park, the MXX 30 provides the performance, durability, and traction you need. Combining new 44 series hubs with Hadley Racing alloy cassette bodies, foam core carbon rim and our patented PBO fiber spokes creates a lightweight yet bombproof wheelset.
Choice of 29”, 27.5” or Mullet
Shimano HG, Shimano Microspline or SRAM XD
MSRP: $1499
Learn more at spinergy.com
To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here
There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.
Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account.
Happy Holidays!
I'd like to fill you with some fear
So this advent I’m gonna wish
For, a winner that’s not new here
I'd like to sing about all the things
In this contest we’ll never see
So hop aboard the 26”er
Oh, cruise into Christmas with me
Cruise into Christmas
Let's join together
Hate on new winners forever and ever
Drink, drink and be mad
Troll along with me
Cruise into Christmas
The hate is free
*************************
On the twenty third day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For 23 Sickening Spinergy’s
22 Tragically expensive TMAC’S
21 Bell Ends
Twenty Sinnnnnnnful Saints
19 Cringy Carve Diggers
18 woeful wheelsets
17 horrible hydration stations
16 Yucky Yoshis
Fifteeeeeen predictable prize packs
14 wronged wrenches
13 Forgetful Forefronts
12 Tasteless Tan Walls
11 sickening stems
Tennnnn Wretched Whyte’s
9 Satanic Stans
8 f*cktory Foxes
7 wicked wolves
6 fame seeking cameras
fiiiive slime green Lyriks
4 filthy flannels
3 wayward work stands
2 Pretentious Poc packs
And a groupset with a battery
(that's also not as good as XT)
Bad Santa
Welcome to the party pal