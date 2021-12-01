Enter to Win SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes with HS2 Rotors - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:

SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset

Every trail and every rider is unique. To meet the infinite variables we created G2: powerful, consistent, reliable. We obsessed over heat management, modulation, materials and design. We made lever-reach and contact points adjustable to fit every hand. And we tested the whole system to ensure it delivers confidence-inspiring performance and control, every ride.

SRAM HS2 Rotors

The all new HS2 Rotor is a mountain bike specific rotor designed to improve brake performance while reducing noise and increasing heat dissipation. Featuring a new brake track pattern for increased pad traction and recessed spokes with thermal dissipating paint, the HS2 is a more powerful, quieter rotor with best-in-class heat management.




The prize pack includes:
• SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset + SRAM HS2 Rotors
• MSRP: $336 USD

Learn more at www.sram.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

14 Comments

  • 22 2
 On the first day of Christmas, Outside clickbaited me!

For unlimited content, when I pay an extortionate subscription fee.

I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus


www.pinkbike.com/photo/21710314
  • 2 0
 As is tradition
  • 1 0
 Wouhou! Again !
  • 2 0
 my favourite time of the year!
  • 1 0
 You look like a sewer rat...
  • 1 0
 Yay!
  • 7 0
 And merry christmas to the winners, @Gh0s7aCCoUnT275 and all his friends !
  • 5 0
 Thank you so much!
  • 5 0
 Only in here for the rotors. If I win, I will give away the G2 for free Wink !
  • 2 0
 same.
  • 1 0
 I'd have laughed SO HARD if they put the Advent giveaway behind the paywall as a way of addressing everyone's complaints about throwaway accounts always winning things.
  • 2 0
 dont enter, you wont win Smile
  • 6 0
 enter, you wont win
  • 2 0
 Its that time of year again where I enter daily and dont win jack hahaha

Post a Comment



