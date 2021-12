Enter to Win SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes with HS2 Rotors - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset



Every trail and every rider is unique. To meet the infinite variables we created G2: powerful, consistent, reliable. We obsessed over heat management, modulation, materials and design. We made lever-reach and contact points adjustable to fit every hand. And we tested the whole system to ensure it delivers confidence-inspiring performance and control, every ride.



SRAM HS2 Rotors



The all new HS2 Rotor is a mountain bike specific rotor designed to improve brake performance while reducing noise and increasing heat dissipation. Featuring a new brake track pattern for increased pad traction and recessed spokes with thermal dissipating paint, the HS2 is a more powerful, quieter rotor with best-in-class heat management.









The prize pack includes:

• SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakeset + SRAM HS2 Rotors

Learn more at

www.sram.com

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.