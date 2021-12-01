Enter to Win SRAM G2 Ultimate Brakes with HS2 Rotors - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Every trail and every rider is unique. To meet the infinite variables we created G2: powerful, consistent, reliable. We obsessed over heat management, modulation, materials and design. We made lever-reach and contact points adjustable to fit every hand. And we tested the whole system to ensure it delivers confidence-inspiring performance and control, every ride.
SRAM HS2 Rotors
The all new HS2 Rotor is a mountain bike specific rotor designed to improve brake performance while reducing noise and increasing heat dissipation. Featuring a new brake track pattern for increased pad traction and recessed spokes with thermal dissipating paint, the HS2 is a more powerful, quieter rotor with best-in-class heat management.
14 Comments
For unlimited content, when I pay an extortionate subscription fee.
I’m an eating, drinking, shitting, hot tub lovin (and occasionally biking) f*cking Santy Claus
www.pinkbike.com/photo/21710314
Post a Comment