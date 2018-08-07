Enter the EWS Whistler Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From CamelBak

Sam Hill and Martin Maes. Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier. In the last two races, they've gone 1-2, but is a hat trick double-double really that likely? Last year, Martin DNFed after a big crash, so we know that anything is possible when the racing is tight.
In the men's race, Eddie Masters was just off the leaders' pace in third in La Thuile, and there's no counting out the Whistler locals at this round, including Jesse Melamed and Yoann Barelli. With a fourth place in La Thuile, it's clear that Jesse has his form back after breaking his collarbone, and while Yoann may not have raced all the rounds this year, an eighth place in La Thuile proves he's got what it takes.
In the women's race, Cecile and Isabeau went 1-2 in Whistler last year, and at every race this year... Other women are looking like strong picks as well though. Katy Winton's come third in two races this year and Ines Thoma has as well, while Casey Brown has come third in one. Out of those three, both Casey Brown and Katy Winton have come third at EWS Whistler before... How to Enter
CamelBak wants to ensure two lucky winners are hydrated on all their rides. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's prize to the correct answer in the women's race. Men's Hydration Kit
Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Skyline™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.
Men's CamelBak Kit
• K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD
• Skyline™ LR 10: $130 USD
• Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD
• Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USD
• Prize Total: $358 USDWomen's Hydration Kit
Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Solstice™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.
Women's CamelBak Kit
• K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD
• Solstice™ LR 10: $130 USD
• Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD
• Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USD
• Prize Total: $358 USD
How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on August 10, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.
