SPONSORED

Enter the EWS Whistler Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From CamelBak

Aug 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

FANTASY
CONTEST
Enduro World Series
Whistler, Canada

Sam Hill and Martin Maes. Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier. In the last two races, they've gone 1-2, but is a hat trick double-double really that likely? Last year, Martin DNFed after a big crash, so we know that anything is possible when the racing is tight.

In the men's race, Eddie Masters was just off the leaders' pace in third in La Thuile, and there's no counting out the Whistler locals at this round, including Jesse Melamed and Yoann Barelli. With a fourth place in La Thuile, it's clear that Jesse has his form back after breaking his collarbone, and while Yoann may not have raced all the rounds this year, an eighth place in La Thuile proves he's got what it takes.

In the women's race, Cecile and Isabeau went 1-2 in Whistler last year, and at every race this year... Other women are looking like strong picks as well though. Katy Winton's come third in two races this year and Ines Thoma has as well, while Casey Brown has come third in one. Out of those three, both Casey Brown and Katy Winton have come third at EWS Whistler before...


How to Enter

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on August 10, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.


Start List


What You Could Win

CamelBak wants to ensure two lucky winners are hydrated on all their rides. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's prize to the correct answer in the women's race.

Men's Hydration Kit

Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Skyline™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.


Men's CamelBak Kit
•  K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD
•  Skyline™ LR 10: $130 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USD
•  Prize Total: $358 USD


Women's Hydration Kit

Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Solstice™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.


Women's CamelBak Kit
•  K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD
•  Solstice™ LR 10: $130 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USD
•  Prize Total: $358 USD



How to Enter
Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on August 10, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

MENTIONS: @CamelBak / @EnduroWorldSeries


Must Read This Week
10 Enduro Bikes - Ard Rock Festival 2018
56740 views
Prototype Bikes, Wheels & More From the 2018 US Open of Mountain Biking
55405 views
Must Watch: Brett Rheeder's Moody Short Film 'Beautiful Idiot' is Sublime
49020 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Posts, Handlebars, Bikes & More - August 2018
44380 views
First Ride: 2019 Giant Trance 29
40043 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Teaches Adam Important Racing Skills - The Privateer Episode 6
32950 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Thunderbolt Carbon 70
32287 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Wash Your Bike?
31632 views

9 Comments

  • + 1
 Men:
Jesse Melamed
Sam Hill
Martin Maes

Women:
Cecile Ravanel
Isabeau Cordurier
Casey Brown
  • + 1
 1. Hill Sam
2. Dailly Adrien
3. Martin Maes

1. Ravanel Cécile
2. Courdurier Isabeau
3. Winton Katy
  • + 1
 1:Sam Hill
2:Martin Maes
3.Jesse Melamed


1:Cecile Ravanel
2:Isabeau Courdurier
3:Casey Brown
  • + 1
 1. Sam Hill 2. Yoann Barelli 3. Jesse Melamed 1. Cecile Ravanel 2. Casey Brown 3. Isabeau Courdurier
  • + 1
 1. Hill Sam
2. Maes Martin
3. Oton Damien

1. Ravanel Cécile
2. Courdurier Isabeau
3. Winton Katy
  • + 1
 Hill, Melamed, Maes Ravanel, Courdurier, Gehrig
  • + 1
 1:Maes
2:Hill
3:Barelli

1:Ravanel
2:Corduroyoiriourier
3:Brown
  • + 1
 Melamed, Hill, Rude, Ravanel, Courdurier, Winton
  • + 1
 Men 1. Sam Hill 2. Sam Hill 3. Sam Hill

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030872
Mobile Version of Website