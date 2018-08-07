Enter the EWS Whistler Fantasy Contest to Win Prizes From CamelBak

How to Enter

Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on August 10, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Start List

What You Could Win

Men's Hydration Kit

Women's Hydration Kit

How to Enter

Contest closes at 11:59pm PST on August 10, 2018. The winner will be contacted directly through Pinkbike.

Pick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *CamelBak wants to ensure two lucky winners are hydrated on all their rides. The people who correctly guess the top three finishers in the men's race and the top three finishers in the women's race will go into the draw for the prizes, with the men's prize going to the correct answers for the men's results and the women's prize to the correct answer in the women's race.Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Skyline™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.Men's CamelBak Kit• K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD• Skyline™ LR 10: $130 USD• Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD• Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USDHydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Solstice™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.Women's CamelBak Kit• K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD• Solstice™ LR 10: $130 USD• Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD• Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USDPick your top three in finishing order (Pro Men and Pro Women). Leave your 1st, 2nd and 3rd place finishers in the comments section of this article. The people with the correct answers will be entered into a random prize draw. *