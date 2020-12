Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The prize includes:

We’re stoked to offer the newly-launched Spectral 29 CF 8.0 to one very lucky Pinkbike reader in this year’s Advent Calendar. Taking the playful, poppy nature of our much-loved Spectral 27.5 and adding a big dose of capability and control, the Spectral 29 is the most versatile trail bike we’ve ever produced.The bike is sharp, agile and efficient enough for riding long, and ripping singletrack, yet also burly enough for smashing laps at the bike park or on your local enduro trails. If you’re gonna have one bike in your garage, this is it!• 160mm fork travel• 150mm rear wheel travel• 64-degree headtube angle• 76-degree seat tube angle• 437mm chainstay length• 29er (big wheel lovers only)We’ve redesigned Spectral 29 CF frame from the ground up, cutting weight while increasing stiffness. There’s also plenty of ingenious tweaks that help minimise the bike’s time in the workstand and maximise its time on the trail. Replaceable thread inserts for the linkage bolts, for example, make the frame impervious to mechanical ‘accidents’ while double-sealed frame bearings keep things running smooth, even in the most brutal conditions. The Spectral 29 CF 8.0 is spec’d up, ready to shred. Bumps are ably handled by a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock combo. A rock-solid Shimano XT M8120 groupset, DT Swiss XM1700 wheels and Maxxis tyres take care of everything else.• An all new Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 in the size of your choice• MSRP: €3,999 EUR, $4,699 USD