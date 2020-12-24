Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 24, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  



Prize Details:
We’re stoked to offer the newly-launched Spectral 29 CF 8.0 to one very lucky Pinkbike reader in this year’s Advent Calendar. Taking the playful, poppy nature of our much-loved Spectral 27.5 and adding a big dose of capability and control, the Spectral 29 is the most versatile trail bike we’ve ever produced.
The bike is sharp, agile and efficient enough for riding long, and ripping singletrack, yet also burly enough for smashing laps at the bike park or on your local enduro trails. If you’re gonna have one bike in your garage, this is it! 
• 160mm fork travel
• 150mm rear wheel travel
• 64-degree headtube angle
• 76-degree seat tube angle
• 437mm chainstay length
• 29er (big wheel lovers only)

We’ve redesigned Spectral 29 CF frame from the ground up, cutting weight while increasing stiffness. There’s also plenty of ingenious tweaks that help minimise the bike’s time in the workstand and maximise its time on the trail. Replaceable thread inserts for the linkage bolts, for example, make the frame impervious to mechanical ‘accidents’ while double-sealed frame bearings keep things running smooth, even in the most brutal conditions. The Spectral 29 CF 8.0 is spec’d up, ready to shred. Bumps are ably handled by a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock combo. A rock-solid Shimano XT M8120 groupset, DT Swiss XM1700 wheels and Maxxis tyres take care of everything else.



The prize includes:
• An all new Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 in the size of your choice
*Frame colour will be subject to the winner’s location.
• MSRP: €3,999 EUR, $4,699 USD

Learn more at www.canyon.com.



To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Advent Calendar Sponsored


28 Comments

  • 35 1
 On this, the twenty fourth day of Christmas pinkbike clickbaited me
For twenty four prizes worth winning!! Props Canyon
23 orgasmic Ohlins, oh yeah , chicka chicka
22 pairs of EXTREMELY high priced Hutchinsons
21 kickass Kuat racks
TWENTY MEH.....TNIES
19 savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT

Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”

So there we go, 2020, who could have predicted the amount of seismic events that have happened and how they’ve impacted us so much!! From the release of the Grim Donut videos through to cringing at the guilty pleasure that is Pinkbike Academy and even Waki leaving (plus something that’s kinda missed me about face masks and riots), years haven’t been much more crazy than this!

In all seriousness though I’d like to wish all ya filthy animals and your families a VERY SAFE and VERY Merry Christmas

See ya next year
SR

m.pinkbike.com/photo/19891807
  • 6 0
 Cheers for the time you put in to coming up with the bad santa/troll edition days of Christmas.
  • 2 0
 Merry Christmas to you too. And thanks for the Carol.
  • 1 0
 I look forward to Levy reading this out on the next podcast's comment gold. Merry Christmas and I'm really fucking hoping for a happy new year.
  • 4 0
 Happy Holidays everyone!! And particularly @sewer-rat for his Christmas Carol and the joy it brings every morning.
  • 1 0
 You too buddy
  • 1 0
 Happy holidays guys and gals!
I wish you all a lot of happiness, good health and love.
Short climbs and endless downhills.
Stay safe Wink
  • 4 0
 Kept hitting refresh at 11:59.......was not disappointed. Thanks for bringing the magic back to Christmas Pinkbike!!
  • 5 0
 *disclaimer, not available in the UK due to the car-crash that is Brexit
  • 1 0
 Came to write the same thing.
  • 4 0
 This is a good prize
  • 6 0
 Yes it is, I even ticked send me spam in case it helps.
  • 2 0
 Will I have to pay the customs duty if I win?
  • 1 0
 i think so Wink
  • 3 0
 No, it's ok for EU countries
  • 2 0
 @fracasnoxteam: looks like there is a deal... they don't mention tax on bikes though, it's only about fish!
  • 2 0
 Oh well . Maybe better luck next year ...
  • 1 0
 You have to wait to know the winner
  • 2 0
 Exciting times

Great lyrics @sewer-rat

Roll on the summer
  • 1 0
 *cough*
  • 1 0
 thanks pinkbike for yet again a great advent calendar! merry x-mas everybody!
  • 1 0
 Prize about to go to a bot account , that doesn't even know what mountain biking is. Purely to flip on ebay.
  • 1 0
 Nice ???? yesterday I was dreaming about one.
Wish everybody good luck and merry X-mas.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I think I'll win next year
  • 1 0
 Dear Santa Pinkbike, I'm a big wheel lover. So let me win this bike.
  • 1 0
 Good luck everyone and happy holidays!!
  • 1 0
 Nice one Canyon, thanks Pinkbike and merry christmas everyone
  • 1 0
 Great prize Smile

