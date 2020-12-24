Enter to Win the New Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: We’re stoked to offer the newly-launched Spectral 29 CF 8.0 to one very lucky Pinkbike reader in this year’s Advent Calendar. Taking the playful, poppy nature of our much-loved Spectral 27.5 and adding a big dose of capability and control, the Spectral 29 is the most versatile trail bike we’ve ever produced. The bike is sharp, agile and efficient enough for riding long, and ripping singletrack, yet also burly enough for smashing laps at the bike park or on your local enduro trails. If you’re gonna have one bike in your garage, this is it! • 160mm fork travel • 150mm rear wheel travel • 64-degree headtube angle • 76-degree seat tube angle • 437mm chainstay length • 29er (big wheel lovers only)
We’ve redesigned Spectral 29 CF frame from the ground up, cutting weight while increasing stiffness. There’s also plenty of ingenious tweaks that help minimise the bike’s time in the workstand and maximise its time on the trail. Replaceable thread inserts for the linkage bolts, for example, make the frame impervious to mechanical ‘accidents’ while double-sealed frame bearings keep things running smooth, even in the most brutal conditions. The Spectral 29 CF 8.0 is spec’d up, ready to shred. Bumps are ably handled by a Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DPX2 Performance Elite rear shock combo. A rock-solid Shimano XT M8120 groupset, DT Swiss XM1700 wheels and Maxxis tyres take care of everything else.
The prize includes: • An all new Canyon Spectral 29 CF 8.0 in the size of your choice *Frame colour will be subject to the winner’s location. • MSRP: €3,999 EUR, $4,699 USD
28 Comments
For twenty four prizes worth winning!! Props Canyon
23 orgasmic Ohlins, oh yeah , chicka chicka
22 pairs of EXTREMELY high priced Hutchinsons
21 kickass Kuat racks
TWENTY MEH.....TNIES
19 savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”
So there we go, 2020, who could have predicted the amount of seismic events that have happened and how they’ve impacted us so much!! From the release of the Grim Donut videos through to cringing at the guilty pleasure that is Pinkbike Academy and even Waki leaving (plus something that’s kinda missed me about face masks and riots), years haven’t been much more crazy than this!
In all seriousness though I’d like to wish all ya filthy animals and your families a VERY SAFE and VERY Merry Christmas
See ya next year
SR
m.pinkbike.com/photo/19891807
I wish you all a lot of happiness, good health and love.
Short climbs and endless downhills.
Stay safe
Great lyrics @sewer-rat
Roll on the summer
Wish everybody good luck and merry X-mas.
