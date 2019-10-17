Enter to Win the Ultimate Trail Riding Kit from 100%

Few things can get you stoked to ride like new kit day. Now is your chance to build that late-season motivation and get out to ride your favorite trails and 100% is here to get you out there, looking your best. Three
lucky Pinkbike readers will be kitted out with the newest 100% gear from head to toe.Winners will each receive:
• A new Altec helmet
• A set of R-Core gloves
• A pair of Advocate socks
• An Airmatic jersey and shorts (Each winner will be given the choice of a men's Airmatic kit, women's Airmatic kit, or a youth Ridecamp kit)
• A pair of Speedcraft glasses
For your chance to win, all you need to do is:
