Enter to Win the Ultimate Trail Riding Kit from 100%

Oct 17, 2019
by 100 Percent  
Few things can get you stoked to ride like new kit day. Now is your chance to build that late-season motivation and get out to ride your favorite trails and 100% is here to get you out there, looking your best. Three lucky Pinkbike readers will be kitted out with the newest 100% gear from head to toe.

Winners will each receive:
• A new Altec helmet
• A set of R-Core gloves
• A pair of Advocate socks
• An Airmatic jersey and shorts (Each winner will be given the choice of a men's Airmatic kit, women's Airmatic kit, or a youth Ridecamp kit)
• A pair of Speedcraft glasses

For your chance to win, all you need to do is:



See Contest Terms and Conditions here

Time to get out and do what we all love most and ride!

*If I have agreed to receive the 100% newsletter, by clicking the checkbox and entering my data and pressing the "ENTER" button, I agree that my e-mail address on my Pinkbike User account and details may be used for regular newsletter mailings. I can unsubscribe from the newsletter service at any time by clicking on the appropriate link at the end of the newsletter. I can revoke my consent to the collection of personal data collected during the registration process at any time. Must be 18 years old to enter.

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 In the thumbnail those look like booty shorts. Glad to see that's not the latest trend in riding gear!
  • 5 0
 Not enough red to make me faster.
  • 4 0
 Can’t wait not to win again.
  • 1 0
 What's the general consensus on 100% mtb kit? I mostly know them for offroad goggles, which are usually on point.
  • 1 0
 The Altec Helmet is one of the best I've worn.
  • 1 0
 Crop top?
  • 3 1
 French cut. 100% graphics have been slipping lately. Get back to Mojave Desert Barstow MX style. Braaaap
  • 1 0
 and short-shorts
  • 1 0
 This is mine this time!
  • 1 1
 100% weak.

