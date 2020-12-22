Enter to Win 1 of 2 Sets of Hutchinson Griffus Racing Lab Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details: When you need to make sure you hit every line, the Griffus is the pick. Designed for wide rims, the Griffus features a tread compound optimized for front-wheel traction, with lines of aggressive tread blocks for confident cornering and braking grip. The RR Gravity compound features three different rubber densities for the perfect blend of support and suppleness whether you’re sticking a landing or railing a blown-out berm. While the Griffus is designed around front tire handling needs, it’s ideal as a rear tire for the most extreme tracks where braking control is paramount. Designed and handmade in France.
2 prizes includes: • 1x set of Griffus 2.4 tires • 1x set of Griffus 2.5 tires Winner Choice - Black or Tan Walls • MSRP: $340 USD
4 Comments
For twenty two pairs of EXTREMELY high priced Hutchinsons
21 kickass Kuat racks
TWENTY MEH.....TNIES
19 savage Smiths
18 jarring jump bikes
17 bottles of Peaty’s man lube
16 lever less, loose Lev’s
FIFTEEN UK SUMMER TYRES
14 “thank god it’s not an ebike” Sommets
13 CHiPS helmets
12 top tube crushing stands
11 heinous handlebars
TEN - 80’s SKI SETS
9 tools I can't use
8 Bell End Helmets
7 ninja turtle trail kits
6 ludicrously priced lezyne’s
FIVE ROTOR BLINGS
4 Creaking Crank Brothers Bundles
3 dubious dentist droppers
2 miserable mesh jackets
And a groupset not as good as XT
Bad santa / troll edition
"Why don't you wish in one hand, and shit in the other. See which one fills up first”
