Enter to Win 1 of 2 Sets of Hutchinson Griffus Racing Lab Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:









2 prizes includes:

• 1x set of Griffus 2.4 tires

• 1x set of Griffus 2.5 tires

Winner Choice - Black or Tan Walls

• MSRP: $340 USD When you need to make sure you hit every line, the Griffus is the pick. Designed for wide rims, the Griffus features a tread compound optimized for front-wheel traction, with lines of aggressive tread blocks for confident cornering and braking grip. The RR Gravity compound features three different rubber densities for the perfect blend of support and suppleness whether you’re sticking a landing or railing a blown-out berm. While the Griffus is designed around front tire handling needs, it’s ideal as a rear tire for the most extreme tracks where braking control is paramount. Designed and handmade in France.• 1x set of Griffus 2.4 tires• 1x set of Griffus 2.5 tires• MSRP: $340 USD

Learn more at

www.hutchinsontires.us

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.



Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.