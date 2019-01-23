Entry for the EWS' Trophy of Nations opens Monday

PRESS RELEASE: Enduro World Series
Entries open next week for the all new Trophy of Nations, the biggest team competition in mountain biking.
Devised by the Enduro World Series (EWS), the Trophy of Nation wills take place in Finale Ligure, Italy on September 28-29, the weekend after the final round of the EWS in Zermatt, Switzerland.
Team work and strategy will be key at the Trophy of Nations.
Teamwork, strategy and sportsmanship will be pushed to the limit as riders have to work together in teams of three to race for a combined result.
Featuring three categories, the event will pit nation against nation, industry against industry and privateer against privateer team. Each category of team will be made up of three riders. National Teams will be made up from the top three riders of the newly structured Global EWS ranking (with points taken from the main EWS races, as well as Continental and Qualifying events) from that country, and there will be both male and female teams.
Based on current rankings, two times Champion Sam Hill would be part of Team Australia at the Trophy of Nations
So for example, based on the current EWS Global Ranking, the team representing Australia would be Sam Hill, Josh Carlson and Chris Panozzo in the men’s category, whilst the British female team would consist of Katy Winton, Bex Baraona and Becky Cook. National Teams who fall short of three riders from that region have the option to apply for a Wild Card from a different country to join them.
[PI=16791896 width=text nopbcaption ]Team managers and mechanics will get the chance to leave the pits behind and put together Industry Teams [/PI]
Industry Teams are also invited to take part, with mechanics, engineers, team managers and race crew from official EWS teams and official supporters getting a rare chance to down tools and compete in Finale. And with the likes of Canyon, Giant, GT, Orbea and Ibis already signed up, expect the Industry competition to be fierce.
Privateer Teams have the option of three categories to choose from; men, women or mixed and they can be from any nationality and feature any age category, with 17 the minimum age to compete. Taking place on Saturday, September 28th, the Privateer race will see riders set off from the stage together to take on some of the most iconic trails in Europe, using teamwork and strategy to choose which order the team drops into the stages together. Rider’s individual stage times are then combined to determine their overall position.
Saturday’s Privateer race is followed by the Nations race on Sunday, when the National Teams will race the exact same course as the day before for not only country, but also for those coveted rainbow stripes. Individual aspirations will have to be cast aside as riders pull together to honour their national flag, and fans get the chance to cheer for their home country for the first time in enduro mountain biking.
Isabeau Courdurier is no stranger to the podium in Finale - but will she be up there in September as part of Team France?
Finale wouldn’t be Finale without a party, so as well as the racing, riders and fans can expect a huge celebration of mountain biking as part of the FLOW Festival to round out the 2019 season. Each National Team will be assigned a bar or restaurant in Finale over the course of training and racing, which will become the team’s home during the event, and a place for fans to gather and party with their National Team throughout the event.
A spokesperson for the Enduro World Series, said: “We are so excited to bring a team competition into mountain biking at the highest level.
“Just thinking about who could be racing together in the national teams is mind blowing. It’s going to be so interesting to see how riders change their strategies in a team environment - they’ll have to really work together if they want to do well.
“It’s a great opportunity for amateurs as well - what could be better than riding Finale’s amazing trail network with your friends than getting to share them with the best riders in the world? This race has the potential to become one of the most exciting and interesting races of the year.”
Entry for Privateer teams opens this Monday (January 28th) at 18:00 GMT/ 19:00 CET/ 10:00 PST on www.enduroworldseries.com and places expected to sell out fast, so if you plan to enter, make sure you understand the entry process.
A self-appointed Team Captain must enter the whole Privateer Team of three people
Entry costs £396.75 per team (£132.25 per person) and must be paid in full at the time of entry
Riders need to hold a basic UCI race license in order to compete
More information can be found at enduroworldseries.com
