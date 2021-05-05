Entry List: Albstadt World Cup XC 2021

May 5, 2021
Kate Courtney is making quite an impression after entering the elite category. Her blazing start and a solid race saw her end in 10th.

Racing. Is. Back. The cross country World Cup is kicking off as planned this weekend at Albstadt and it will be quickly followed up by Nove Mesto next weekend. Racing this year carries extra weight as many riders will be using it to build up to the Olympics while others will be hoping to make up time for the truncated, two-round series last year.

We're back to pretty much a full field with riders who chose to give last year's racing, including Mathieu Van Der Poel, on the entry list for the opening round. Check out the full entry list below.



15 Comments

 MVDP vs Nino will be a crazy battle this year. So stoked on this season.
 Not so sure Nino will still be the one to beat if you will want to win. MVDP yes, but for Nino, I don't think so. I think it's slowly time for younger guys and Nino will have big problems getting that one victory to tie Absalon's record (or 2 to pass by Absalon). But then again, he can easily prove me wrong on Sunday already Smile
 Will be exciting to see how Pidcock stacks up against these guys too!
 @sevn: Starting from a long way back on the grid. Stated aim is to try and get top 16, and an entry into the Short Track in round 2.
 @othello: he is going to start on the 4th row, out of 17. start position won't be a huge limiter. it would be no more detrimental than having a bad short track race and finishing outside of top 24
 Two races here for the elite men. One for the win and one for Pidders to break the top 16 for 90+ position on the grid. Both are gonna be awesome!
 There are young guns coming up in both men's and women's races. Stigger, Dascalu, Adreassen, Richards, Lacomte. This is going to be an exciting year. Who will start slow to concentrate on the Olympics? Who will start fast to make their country's Olympic team? I am looking forward to it.
 WOO!!! I'm so excited, it's been SO long since I last saw scribed... Jokes aside, I am exited to watch.
 Scribd: it’s almost as useful as a PDF!
 Also really excited to see ULLOA AREVALO Jose Gerardo (from Mexico) in the mix. I have trouble saying his name, but his win last year was great. Excited to see what he can do.
 can't wait! it will be amazing!
 The fields are deep. Amazing that we have a full race calendar--gratefuil to everyone involved for their dedication.
 Looks exciting! The gang's all here! Looking forward to Pidcock mixing it up.
 Zune is to MP3 as Scribd is to any list ever - not completely terrible but it should just give up trying.
 ok

