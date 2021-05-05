Entry List: Albstadt World Cup XC 2021

The Fantasy XC League is Presented by RockShox and SRAM.

Racing. Is. Back. The cross country World Cup is kicking off as planned this weekend at Albstadt and it will be quickly followed up by Nove Mesto next weekend. Racing this year carries extra weight as many riders will be using it to build up to the Olympics while others will be hoping to make up time for the truncated, two-round series last year.We're back to pretty much a full field with riders who chose to give last year's racing, including Mathieu Van Der Poel, on the entry list for the opening round. Check out the full entry list below.