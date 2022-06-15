Entry List for EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Jun 15, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Take a look at who you can expect will be starting this weekend at round two of the 2022 EWS. Remember to swap out your Enduro Fantasy team before rosters close on Saturday.








Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Petzen Jamnica 2022


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
117283 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
100719 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
57504 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
50710 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
44477 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
43039 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
41747 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
38850 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I'm looking forward to the coverage of Petz in Jamaica.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009389
Mobile Version of Website