Entry List for the Bielsko-Biala EDR World Cup 2024

May 14, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend for the second round of the 2024 EDR World Cup in Poland.

Elite Men

Elite Women

U21 Women

U21 Men

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 So Martin Maes will only race DH and not enduro for this round?







