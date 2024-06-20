Pinkbike.com
Entry List for the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
Jun 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend in Crans Montana.
We will update this article with the official XCO & XCC start lists once they are confirmed.
Elite Men
Elite Women
U23 Women
U23 Men
Racing and Events
Start List
XC Racing
Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024
World Cup XC
edspratt
