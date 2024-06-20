Powered by Outside

Entry List for the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend in Crans Montana.

We will update this article with the official XCO & XCC start lists once they are confirmed.


Elite Men



Elite Women



U23 Women



U23 Men




Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List XC Racing Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,235 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
107881 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
63689 views
Semi-Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
61068 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
45549 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
44808 views
Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024
34543 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
32886 views
XC Tech Randoms: Val Di Sole World Cup 2024
28089 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033929
Mobile Version of Website