Entry List for the Finale Ligure EDR World Cup 2024
May 9, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
3 Comments
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend for the 2024 EDR World Cup opening round in Finale Ligure.
Elite Men
Elite Women
U21 Women
U21 Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Enduro Racing
Start List
EDR Finale Ligure 2024
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,098 articles
3 Comments
TasGravityGirls
FL
(23 mins ago)
LACEY ADAMS!! Really stoked to see another Tasmanian out there next to Sascha Kim and Booker (when he's not healing or jumping off cliffs).
1
0
TasGravityGirls
FL
(19 mins ago)
and Harvey Lee!! Tassie represent.
1
0
tomerboniel
FL
(20 mins ago)
hutman is going to be a big threat this year!
