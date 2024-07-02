Powered by Outside

Entry List for the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 2, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Cranking towards the finish Marine Canirou could taste the win - a win that has eluded her since Lousa.

The fifth round of the 2024 Downhill World Cup series sees riders return to the always-exciting venue of Les Gets in the Haute Savoie region of France. Ahead of riders qualifying on Friday and racing on Saturday, here's who you can expect to see between the tape.

We will update this article with the official Qualifying start list once riders have confirmed their attendance with the organisers.


Elite Men



Elite Women



Junior Women



Junior Men




Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Start List World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,258 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
48599 views
Welcome to the 2024 Downhill Field Test
40836 views
OneUp Announces New Hubs
40328 views
DH Field Test: Intense M1 - For Your Gnarliest Trails
39885 views
First Ride: Magura Relaunch the Gustav Pro Brakes
36867 views
First Look: Garbaruk's Aluminum Enduro Crankset
34841 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
34625 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
30132 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 5 0
 Thanks for making it searchable.
  • 1 0
 I was about to say the same, thanks PB







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043324
Mobile Version of Website