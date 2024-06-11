Powered by Outside

Entry List for the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend in Val di Sole.

We will update this article with the official Qualifying start list once it's confirmed.


Elite Men

photo
photo
photo


Elite Women

photo


Junior Women

photo


Junior Men

photo
photo



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Start List World Cup DH Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,204 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
118103 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
91039 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
53780 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
50556 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
50077 views
First Look: The 2025 Geometron G1 is More Adjustable & More Proportional
37242 views
5 Things We Learned From Red Bull Hardline 2024
34327 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
31504 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 3 5
 Please could we have tables, not images please
  • 5 0
 Make your own tables







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049049
Mobile Version of Website