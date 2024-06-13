Powered by Outside

Entry List for the Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2024

Jun 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who will be getting between the tape this weekend in Val di Sole.

We will update this article with the official XCO & XCC start lists once they are confirmed.


Elite Men

photo
photo


Elite Women

photo
photo


U23 Women

photo
photo


U23 Men

photo
photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List XC Racing World Cup XC Val Di Sole World Cup Xc 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,208 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
123387 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
92002 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
54588 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51293 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
51217 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
39920 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
33221 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
31832 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042785
Mobile Version of Website