FANTASY

Entry List: Fort William World Cup DH 2019

May 30, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Sheer elation. It all came together for Pierron today.

With the second round of the 2019 DH World Cup upon us, here is the official entry list for this weekends racing.

If you're playing along with DH Fantasy, then time is running out before the second round gets underway. Make sure to check that all of your chosen riders will be racing, so you don't miss out on crucial points.

You have until elite men's qualifying starts on Saturday afternoon to get your Fantasy team in order so take a look through the list and make your final changes before racing begins.



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
114972 views
First Ride: Trek's 2020 Top Fuel Gets a Little More Travel & a Lot More Aggressive
72242 views
Aaron Gwin Comments on Injured Ankle, Broken Cranks, & More
70372 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
64343 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
52647 views
First Ride: Pivot's XC Race Ready 2020 Mach 4 SL
47912 views
Spotted: New Trek XC Bike? - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
43041 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
39171 views

17 Comments

  • + 11
 Ran into Wyn Masters and George Branigan yesterday and it made me realize that the pros can be just as decent people as anyone. Good luck. Send it for the boys.
  • + 9
 Why would you not think this anyway?
  • + 1
 Gwin found a Wal-Mart out there so he back in it to Gwin it.
  • + 2
 @ajayflex: Exactly. They aren't making rockstar money, they haven't got people telling them what they want to hear 24/7. They are normal guys doing a slightly unusual job.
  • + 5
 80's kids are few and far between these days .... kick ass minnar and mik show the kids how its done !!!!
  • + 2
 No.78 Greg Minnaar...Seven past wins, can he make it No. 8 Great irony in his race entry number, NEVER RIGHT OFF GREG MINNAAR
  • + 2
 Can Danny Hart finally win this race? Please God, let it happen just this once!
  • + 3
 Brace Yourselves....the Kate Weatherly arguments are coming....
  • + 3
 wheres @maxlester ???????
  • - 1
 They said I was too fast ????
  • + 1
 In the fantasy roster Jure Zabjek is spelled Jure Jabjek, did Warner type it?
  • + 2
 get the spikes out going to wetter than an otters pocket.
  • + 1
 It's drippin like a knackered fridge out there.
  • + 2
 Looking for a Dak attack this weekend.
  • + 1
 YYYEEEE
  • - 1
 *Ignore... Can't read
  • + 0
 Yep. Scribe.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027429
Mobile Version of Website