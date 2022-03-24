close
Entry List: Lourdes World Cup DH 2022
Mar 24, 2022
by
Alicia Leggett
And we're off! The riders have walked the track and preparation is underway for the first World Cup race of the season. Here are the riders we can expect to line up for Qualifying this weekend.
Junior Women
Junior Men
Elite Women
Elite Men
Racing and Events
Start List
DH Racing
World Cup DH
16 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
flyr
(29 mins ago)
LOOK AT THE TIME
[Reply]
6
1
jaame
(34 mins ago)
Gosh. What a long wait it's been. I'm pumped for this race. It doesn't matter who steps on the top step. Now racing is back we all win.
[Reply]
7
2
usedbikestuff
(26 mins ago)
So many YOB in the late 90’s and 2000’s. To think that they never saw Jurassic Park in theaters….
[Reply]
1
0
tbmaddux
(1 mins ago)
I get what you're saying, but "Jurassic Park" was rereleased in 3D in 2013. Pulled in about $120mil worldwide from that re-release, enough to push it in grand worldwide total over the billion-dollar mark.
[Reply]
3
0
mi-bike
(23 mins ago)
This is 2022 and scribd is here for the party.
[Reply]
3
0
Kelliesheros
(19 mins ago)
Why is that website so unusable
[Reply]
1
0
RussellTinka
(8 mins ago)
What the fu(& is up with that link? What it a sh!+ show for all of you or an I the one having trouble?
[Reply]
1
0
Lumenous1
(5 mins ago)
Thought Jessica Blewitt was making her way back to the start line? Had her in my league options.
[Reply]
1
1
Bobadeebob
(22 mins ago)
OMFG scribd.
Can someone tell me if Rachel Atherton or Martin Maes are on the list?
[Reply]
2
0
DANKimball
(14 mins ago)
martin maes is
[Reply]
1
1
murfio
(10 mins ago)
Both on there
[Reply]
1
0
bocomtb
(14 mins ago)
That was not worth one of my three Scribd documents for this month.
[Reply]
1
0
creativefletch
(10 mins ago)
Isabeau coming over from EWS to race the elite women's DH field!
[Reply]
1
2
Dononemaccaboy
(22 mins ago)
Greg not in vets league now?
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(20 mins ago)
You must've missed Christina's age is just a number edit earlier this week?
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
(18 mins ago)
Greg is just as capable of the win as anyone else
[Reply]
