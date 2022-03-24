close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Entry List: Lourdes World Cup DH 2022

Mar 24, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Holy Water - Finals Photo Epic - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017

And we're off! The riders have walked the track and preparation is underway for the first World Cup race of the season. Here are the riders we can expect to line up for Qualifying this weekend.



Junior Women


Junior Men


Elite Women


Elite Men



Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
66481 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
44571 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
44268 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
44029 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
42423 views
Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022
36899 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36760 views
Day 2 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
34018 views

16 Comments

  • 9 0
 LOOK AT THE TIME
  • 6 1
 Gosh. What a long wait it's been. I'm pumped for this race. It doesn't matter who steps on the top step. Now racing is back we all win.
  • 7 2
 So many YOB in the late 90’s and 2000’s. To think that they never saw Jurassic Park in theaters….
  • 1 0
 I get what you're saying, but "Jurassic Park" was rereleased in 3D in 2013. Pulled in about $120mil worldwide from that re-release, enough to push it in grand worldwide total over the billion-dollar mark.
  • 3 0
 This is 2022 and scribd is here for the party.
  • 3 0
 Why is that website so unusable
  • 1 0
 What the fu(& is up with that link? What it a sh!+ show for all of you or an I the one having trouble?
  • 1 0
 Thought Jessica Blewitt was making her way back to the start line? Had her in my league options.
  • 1 1
 OMFG scribd.

Can someone tell me if Rachel Atherton or Martin Maes are on the list?
  • 2 0
 martin maes is
  • 1 1
 Both on there
  • 1 0
 That was not worth one of my three Scribd documents for this month.
  • 1 0
 Isabeau coming over from EWS to race the elite women's DH field!
  • 1 2
 Greg not in vets league now?
  • 2 0
 You must've missed Christina's age is just a number edit earlier this week?
  • 1 0
 Greg is just as capable of the win as anyone else

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010026
Mobile Version of Website