Entry List - Maribor World Cup DH 2019

Apr 25, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Photo: Rick Schubert

Time to find out who's racing in Maribor. You have until elite men's qualifying starts on Saturday afternoon to get your Fantasy team in order.



11 Comments

  • + 5
 ... had to double take when I saw Danilo Petrucci on the start list, making the swap over from Moto GP ! haha
  • + 4
 No Martin Maes, bummer!
  • + 1
 I saw that too. Can someone confirm if Maes is racing or not. Might need to make some changes on my fantasy team before its too late.
  • + 1
 Martin is on my fantasy list. :'(
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: This list is the confirming piece and no worries, you still got time to change your team...
  • + 2
 Matt Simmonds racing on the new Cannondale
  • + 1
 Can we pick him twice?
  • + 1
 Wow, 34 females racing compared to 167 males and only 7 juniors compared to 68 males
  • + 1
 And where are the other 5 genders? Why are they not represented? White male privilege at its würst. Which reminds me, I need to stock up on beer and meat for our WCDH BBQ as we bath in our own toxic masculinity rooting for the FASTEST riders on the planet. Instead of going all SJW on the internet one could recruit and train the others so that they can gain the speed, skill and talent to race at the WC level. Just a thought.
  • + 1
 Gahh Sribd crashed my phone twice! Please stop using it PB
  • + 1
 Boo no Sam Hill

