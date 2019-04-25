Pinkbike.com
Entry List - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
Apr 25, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Photo: Rick Schubert
Time to find out who's racing in Maribor. You have until elite men's qualifying starts on Saturday afternoon to get your Fantasy team in order.
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by
Trek
and
SRAM
.
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
jcredi
(26 mins ago)
... had to double take when I saw Danilo Petrucci on the start list, making the swap over from Moto GP ! haha
[Reply]
+ 4
tomonda
(27 mins ago)
No Martin Maes, bummer!
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(22 mins ago)
I saw that too. Can someone confirm if Maes is racing or not. Might need to make some changes on my fantasy team before its too late.
[Reply]
+ 1
Verbl-Kint
(11 mins ago)
Martin is on my fantasy list. :'(
[Reply]
+ 1
tomonda
(1 mins ago)
@Boardlife69
: This list is the confirming piece and no worries, you still got time to change your team...
[Reply]
+ 2
othello
(16 mins ago)
Matt Simmonds racing on the new Cannondale
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(2 mins ago)
Can we pick him twice?
[Reply]
+ 1
Lfcrik
(24 mins ago)
Wow, 34 females racing compared to 167 males and only 7 juniors compared to 68 males
[Reply]
+ 1
Boardlife69
(6 mins ago)
And where are the other 5 genders? Why are they not represented? White male privilege at its würst. Which reminds me, I need to stock up on beer and meat for our WCDH BBQ as we bath in our own toxic masculinity rooting for the FASTEST riders on the planet. Instead of going all SJW on the internet one could recruit and train the others so that they can gain the speed, skill and talent to race at the WC level. Just a thought.
[Reply]
+ 1
IllestT
(7 mins ago)
Gahh Sribd crashed my phone twice! Please stop using it PB
[Reply]
+ 1
mudmurph
(0 mins ago)
Boo no Sam Hill
[Reply]
