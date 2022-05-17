Entry List: Who Will be Racing at the Fort William World Cup

May 17, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Rachel Atherton charging hard to the line to take her first win aboard her own bike brand in Fort William last season.

The entry lists are out for Fort William and it looks like we may be seeing a legend of the sport return in Rachel Atherton. Thanks to the commenters who have pointed out that Rachel has already said she won't be racing but we wonder if she might do some practice runs to test her fitness? Find out who else will be taking to the start line in Scotland below:


Junior Women



Junior Men



Elite Women



Elite Men



18 Comments

  • 6 1
 I'm pretty sure she was talking on the gram yesterday about how she isn't ready yet. She said she wasn't strong enough to crash and that she really doesn't want to rehab again. Seems a little contradictive to being on the entry list? Maybe she's going to do some chill (but probably still faster than most pinkers) practice runs and get some exposure for the bike?
  • 1 0
 Haha 4 people writing pretty much the same in 2 minutes. Yeah it looks like she was debating wether to ride but decided she is not ready yet
  • 1 0
 @LaurensVR Thanks Laurens, I've amended the story now. Would be great to see her do some practice runs though!
  • 3 0
 @bashhard: Just as interesting is Dan Atherton's inclusion!
  • 2 0
 Have a look on her IG, she said she doesn't feel strong enough to not get injured in a world cup. Might be wrong, but I'm not sure she's racing yet, but will be there, continuing to be utterly inspiring for women and riders everywhere.
  • 2 0
 Take a look at her insta stories. She says:
"But seriously I am no where near strong enough to race really, the risk is so much higher when you aren't physically as strong - crashing is inevitable & I fear I'm not strong enough yet to not get injured....
It's so tempting to race fort William and just have fun & ride, but I could crash at any time & if i got hurt I would be so angry with myself!
Not quiete ready yset....
Nearly but not quiete"
  • 3 0
 Dan Atherton back on the start list for Fort William! Now THIS is breaking news - it's been a decade since he raced UCI there - could he win this time?
  • 2 0
 I just hope if does race - he qualifies. That would be cool enough.
  • 2 0
 I'm sure on her Insta Story she dismissed returning due to not being strong enough at the moment... Would be totally rad to see her rip it up though!
  • 3 0
 Laurie Arsenault rides DH?
  • 2 0
 Never mind Rachel, but I see Dan Atherton is in the start list??
  • 1 0
 All the talk is about Rachel but did anyone else notice that Dan is on the start list?
Would be great to see him race again.
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Looking forward to seeing loads of these names at the British National at Llangollen the week after.
  • 1 0
 Has anyone checked her Instagram stories?
  • 1 0
 Insta stories checked hers has anyone?
  • 1 0
 Dan Atherton will get a top 20 place after not racing for years
  • 2 1
 …with baby in tow?
  • 2 0
 Yeah she's got one of those shotgun seats!





