Entry List: Who Will be Racing at the Fort William World Cup

The entry lists are out for Fort William and it looks like we may be seeing a legend of the sport return in Rachel Atherton
. Thanks to the commenters who have pointed out that Rachel has already said she won't be racing but we wonder if she might do some practice runs to test her fitness? Find out who else will be taking to the start line in Scotland below:
Junior Women
Junior Men
Elite Women
Elite Men
18 Comments
"But seriously I am no where near strong enough to race really, the risk is so much higher when you aren't physically as strong - crashing is inevitable & I fear I'm not strong enough yet to not get injured....
It's so tempting to race fort William and just have fun & ride, but I could crash at any time & if i got hurt I would be so angry with myself!
Not quiete ready yset....
Nearly but not quiete"
Would be great to see him race again.