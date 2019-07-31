Entry List: Val di Sole 4X World Championships 2019

Jul 31, 2019
by Florian Gärtner  
Elite Men:
48 Riders, 14 Nations

Elite Women:
13 Riders, 10 Nations


Timeplan:



Highlights 2017:




Further information here.

Regions in Article
Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events 4x Racing


