Entry List: Val di Sole 4X World Championships 2019
Jul 31, 2019
by
Florian Gärtner
Elite Men:
48 Riders, 14 Nations
Elite Women:
13 Riders, 10 Nations
Timeplan:
Highlights 2017:
Further information
here
.
Regions in Article
Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
4x Racing
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
nojzilla
(1 hours ago)
FK YEA!!
[Reply]
