Entry Lists - Mont Sainte Anne World Championships DH 2019

Aug 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Greg Minnaar had a strong race today to finish just over 2 seconds out of the medals.

Time to find out which riders made the cut for National teams for the 2019 World Champs.

Elite Men



Elite Women



Junior Men


Junior Women



Regions in Article
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Loic Bruni DH Racing World Championships 2019


8 Comments

  • + 1
 Is Tahnée racing for sure?
I know Gwin is (via his Twitter account) but can´t find confirmation that Tahnée will be back on the bike? Same with Myriam..? Anyone knows something certain?
  • + 1
 Going by her Instagram she sure sounds like she’s racing ????
  • + 3
 Minnaar 1981 ... pure legend!
  • + 1
 Thought Eddie broke his wrist?
  • + 3
 I imagine the selection was made before he broke his wrist, so technically he is entered but won't be riding?
  • + 1
 Do the results from World Champs count in the Fantasy League?
  • + 0
 This belongs to Aaron Gwin ????????
  • + 1
 Go myriam go!!

