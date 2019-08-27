Entry Lists - Mont Sainte Anne World Championships XC 2019

Aug 27, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
The men s field is off.

With more than 400 riders from 40 nations across 5 continents, there's a huge field of XC riders lining up for a shot at the Rainbow Jersey in Mont Sainte Anne. Here's who's going to be racing this weekend:

Men Elite



Women Elite



Under 23 and Juniors



Regions in Article
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Kate Courtney Nino Schurter World Championships 2019 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Video: The FIM eMTB "World Cup" Race in Imola, Italy Was Embarrassing
127970 views
Review: Santa Cruz's All-New Tallboy Trail Bike
114987 views
Final Results - EWS Northstar 2019
79458 views
Day One Results - EWS Northstar 2019
49443 views
Video: Intense's New 140mm Primer Does (Almost) All the Wheel Sizes
47479 views
Video: Raw Carnage at EWS Northstar's Gnarliest Rock Garden
46683 views
Video: The Chute From Hell - EWS Northstar 2019
41668 views
Review: Quai's ISOS 33 Carbon Wheels - Unique Looks, Reliable Performance
35552 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 With no MvP should be the Nino show in Men....in Women's, should be a great competitive race!
  • + 2
 Rissveds Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015453
Mobile Version of Website