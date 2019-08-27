Pinkbike.com
Entry Lists - Mont Sainte Anne World Championships XC 2019
Aug 27, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
With more than 400 riders from 40 nations across 5 continents, there's a huge field of XC riders lining up for a shot at the Rainbow Jersey in Mont Sainte Anne. Here's who's going to be racing this weekend:
Men Elite
Women Elite
Under 23 and Juniors
Mont-Sainte-Anne DH Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Kate Courtney
Nino Schurter
World Championships 2019
XC Racing
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
RR1
(31 mins ago)
With no MvP should be the Nino show in Men....in Women's, should be a great competitive race!
[Reply]
+ 2
howsyourdad
(48 mins ago)
Rissveds
[Reply]
