Enve Releases New Aluminum Mountain Stem

Nov 19, 2020
by ENVE Composites  

We are carbon experts, but that doesn’t mean we don’t know our way around aluminum as well. The success of our carbon parts relies on our ability to precisely machine the aluminum and steel molds in which our carbon rims and components are made. In fact, we’ve been machining aluminum and steel long before we ever pulled a carbon part from a mold. Accuracy, precision, and durability are key components to making an aluminum mold for carbon parts, and they just so happen to be the same ingredients required for making a premium grade aluminum mountain bike stem.

Our goal for the Alloy Mountain Stem was a product defined by strength, light-weight, ride quality and aesthetics that honor the art of machining aluminum while preserving as many of the performance benefits of our carbon M Series Handlebars. To achieve this, each alloy stem is cold-forged, and then extensively machined.

The result is an incredibly strong and reliable stem, at only a slight weight penalty to carbon, but lighter than most premium alloy stems on the market. Given that stems and handlebars function as a team, the Alloy Mountain Stem's clamp width is designed to complement M Series carbon handlebars and their unique flex profiles. To further perfect the pairing, the surfaces of the stem’s clamp area are refined to prevent damage to our M Series carbon handlebars. Additionally, the Alloy Mountain Stem features blind bolt holes to prevent sharp edges and battered knees. Finally, stainless steel hardware is used to achieve hard wearing durability without the risk of corrosion.

The Enve Alloy Mountain Stem is designed to deliver a more affordable alternative to the Enve M6 & M7 Carbon Stems while at the same time giving you the rider, the confidence to ride without limitations.

MSRP $125

Key Features

• Available in 31.8mm & 35.0mm
• Rise +/- 0 Degrees
• Blind Bolt Holes and Shaping
• Cold-Forged and Precision Machined
• No Gap Face Plate and Clamp Area
• Stainless Hardware
• Lengths [ 35mm | 50mm | 65mm ]
31.8mm Weight 115g (35mm), 139g (50mm), 160g (65mm)
35.0mm Weight 118g (35mm), 139g (50mm), 168g (65mm)







See all of the details over at www.enve.com.

15 Comments

  • 12 2
 "The Enve Alloy Mountain Stem is designed to deliver a more affordable alternative to the Enve M6 & M7 Carbon Stems while at the same time giving you the rider, the confidence to ride without limitations."

Ah yes. my Hussefelt stem was limiting me.
  • 1 0
 You bought a high end one. My unnamed Chinese stem is still mostly in one piece.
  • 8 0
 Enve ALUMINUM stems? The world has been flipped upside down.
  • 2 0
 it is still 2020...
  • 7 0
 Trainee dentists
  • 6 0
 This stemulates my star nuts.
  • 2 0
 35, 50 & 65 only. Thought a 40 would have been an option... looks good though but they should price it lower and I’m sure would take a lot more market share due to the name imo...
  • 3 0
 If this was any year other then 2020 I’d be blown away, but now I’m not even surprised.
  • 2 0
 For a ~20g weight penalty, you can buy a forged alloy stem for ~$100 less, directly from a European webshop. That $100 buys a lot of beer, even at Swedish prices...
  • 3 0
 Still more expensive than most other stems?!
  • 1 0
 Idk, I'd compare it more to the Thomson X4 and i9 stems in the more 'boutique' AL stem category, it's $10 more expensive than the Thomson and $20 less than the i9.

They're pretty much explicitly saying it's for people who want to match up their Enve components on their bike without dropping $280 for the carbon option.
  • 2 0
 Wow! An aluminum stem for $125! Such amazing value!
  • 2 0
 So carbon it’s alloy
  • 1 0
 Made in *********
  • 1 2
 Wow, this and the Pinkbike Academy, the most exciting things ever.

