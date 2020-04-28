ENVE Announces New Tool to Build Custom Decals

Apr 28, 2020
by ENVE Composites  


PRESS RELEASE: ENVE

We have released an all-new online decal builder that gives riders the opportunity to customize their M Series, G Series, SES and Foundation Collection wheelset decals. Users can pick from existing templates that offer a semi-custom design or can have full control by uploading a custom design or image. The builder is limited only by the user’s creativity.

The tool provides a complete library of pre-loaded graphics and colors, including popular colors that match OEM paint schemes for frames and forks -- making it easy to match ENVE wheels to any bike. We have partnered with veteran decal print houses Stikrd and Slik Graphics to ensure that customers receive best-in-class printing and service quality.

Each kit includes a full set of rim decals, rider name tags a few other color-matched goodies. Pricing starts at $40 for the Foundation Collection and goes up to $80 for M Series models. The custom decal builder allows customers to purchase new ENVE wheels with the decals pre-installed, or as decals-only, for use on an existing ENVE wheelset.

Our ENVE Decal Configurator is now live on ENVE.com/custom-decals/. Happy designing.







13 Comments

  • 18 0
 Stick these on your aluminum rims, post your bike to buysell, profit.
  • 9 0
 Brb, "JOE EXOTIC FOR PRESIDENT" going on my AM30's.
  • 8 0
 If I can make a Dixie cup color scheme, I'm in. 100% worth it.
  • 4 0
 A E S T H E T I C
  • 4 0
 I'm going to make mine blurry so it looks like I'm going faster than I am. $80 well spent.
  • 3 0
 Coming to my mailbox soon. Skin colored decals for my Pole Stamina and that kinky new “bead” tool from cushcore.
  • 4 0
 Well....crap.
  • 2 0
 Way cooler than actually drinking hand sanitiser.
  • 1 1
 Enve press release: You still have to pay 3500€ for the wheels but hey at least you can get some custom stickers( as long as you are going to pay for them obviously)
  • 1 0
 "how much could a decal cost? $80?"

-Dentists
  • 1 0
 My Chinese wheels just became enve's
  • 1 0
 Time for a bourbon
  • 1 1
 Entertainment for the 1%

