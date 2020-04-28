ENVE Announces New Tool to Build Custom Decals

PRESS RELEASE: ENVE
We have released an all-new online decal builder that gives riders the opportunity to customize their M Series, G Series, SES and Foundation Collection wheelset decals. Users can pick from existing templates that offer a semi-custom design or can have full control by uploading a custom design or image. The builder is limited only by the user’s creativity.
The tool provides a complete library of pre-loaded graphics and colors, including popular colors that match OEM paint schemes for frames and forks -- making it easy to match ENVE wheels to any bike. We have partnered with veteran decal print houses Stikrd and Slik Graphics to ensure that customers receive best-in-class printing and service quality.
Each kit includes a full set of rim decals, rider name tags a few other color-matched goodies. Pricing starts at $40 for the Foundation Collection and goes up to $80 for M Series models. The custom decal builder allows customers to purchase new ENVE wheels with the decals pre-installed, or as decals-only, for use on an existing ENVE wheelset.
Our ENVE Decal Configurator is now live on ENVE.com/custom-decals/
. Happy designing.
