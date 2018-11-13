Enve Launches M Series M685 Wheelset and Fat Fork

PRESS RELEASE: ENVE

ENVE is pleased to introduce a new M Series carbon mountain bike wheelset and fork designed specifically for fat bikes. The M685 is the latest addition to ENVE’s M Series family and features an 85mm internal rim width in both 26” and 27.5” diameters. The ENVE Fat Fork, like all ENVE forks is molded in one-piece from steerer to drop-outs, features 5” of tire clearance, and utilizes a reversible drop-out chip that adjusts the rake of the fork allowing for optimized handling with either a 26” or 27.5” wheel.The M685, like all M Series products was designed and developed from the ground up to meet application-specific ride quality and performance metrics, in this case, fat biking. The M685 rim weighs in at 600g and is the widest option in the M6 series family of wheels. The M685 meets M6 series performance criteria terms of impact toughness, and durability. As such, the M685 meets ENVE’s durability standards for trail riding, and is equally at home in the dirt as it is the snow. Like all M6 series wheels, the new fat bike wheel features ENVE’s patented Wide Hookless Bead anti-pinch-flat technology that has proven to reduce the likelihood of pinch-flatting tubeless tires by upwards of 50%.“We developed the new M685 rim and Fat fork to deliver a better ride experience for performance-oriented fat bike riders. In the discovery phase of this project, we identified the need to keep the rim weight as low as possible without compromising terrain applications, and for a shape that helps shed snow and mud. When we rode the lightest weight rims on the market, their shallow and flat surfaces led to snow and mud accumulation that often added pounds of weight to each wheel. This insight led us to the M685’s rim shape which features steep sidewall angles and a deeper cross-section. This rim shape sheds snow more easily keeping the weight low in all trail conditions,” stated ENVE VP of Product and Consumer Experience, Jake Pantone.The M685 also features an ENVE first, asymmetric molded spoke hole design that accommodates for the wide bracing angles created by fat bike hub spacing. The asymmetric internal spoke hole design keeps the spokes properly aligned and as far from the snow as possible allowing for a rim designed with steep sidewalls that aid in preventing snow build-up.ENVE’s new M685 wheelset and Fat Fork are now available for pre-order, and will ship globally to consumers and retail partners by the end of November. The M685 is available as rim only $999 or as complete wheelset built with Industry Nine hubs for $2800, while the ENVE Fat Fork will retail for $625.