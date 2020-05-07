First Look: ENVE's New, Adjustable-Geometry Rigid Fork





Like most rigid forks, you can bolt a bunch of stuff to it, including a water bottle on each leg for when you're really, really out there. It also includes a carbon fiber fender, integrated hose clasps, and has room for that 3" wide Gazzaloddi you've been saving for something special.



Speaking about the fun of being under-biked , ENVE has just released an updated version of their US-made carbon fiber rigid fork for those who truly embrace the minimalistic, 'let's make this way harder than it needs to be' kinda lifestyle. The cleverly named Mountain Fork weighs 676-grams, which is roughly a third of what a lightweight, 120mm-travel suspension fork weighs, and costs $625 USD.Like most rigid forks, you can bolt a bunch of stuff to it, including a water bottle on each leg for when you're really, really out there. It also includes a carbon fiber fender, integrated hose clasps, and has room for that 3" wide Gazzaloddi you've been saving for something special. Mountain Fork Details



• Rigid carbon fork

• Suspension-corrected geo equivilent to 120mm

• Axle to crown: 490mm / 492mm

• Rake: 44mm / 52mm (adjustable)

• Boost or non-Boost spacing

• Max rotor size: 180mm

• Weight: 676 grams

• MSRP: $625 USD

• More info:

• Rigid carbon fork• Suspension-corrected geo equivilent to 120mm• Axle to crown: 490mm / 492mm• Rake: 44mm / 52mm (adjustable)• Boost or non-Boost spacing• Max rotor size: 180mm• Weight: 676 grams• MSRP: $625 USD• More info: www.enve.com

The one-piece Mountain Fork is pretty straightforward, but it does have a trick up its sleeve that's carried over from the previous version: Inserts at the dropouts let you choose between 44mm and 52mm of offset, much like how flip-chips are used to adjust a bike's geometry or suspension action. Riders looking for more stability from their rigid bike might want to go with the longest setting, whereas those who spend most of their time on tight, slow trails might prefer the 44mm setting.The flip-chips also change the axle-to-crown from 490mm to 492mm, and ENVE says that the Mountain Fork is the same length as a 120mm-travel suspension fork.