First Look: ENVE's New, Adjustable-Geometry Rigid Fork

May 7, 2020
by Mike Levy  


Speaking about the fun of being under-biked, ENVE has just released an updated version of their US-made carbon fiber rigid fork for those who truly embrace the minimalistic, 'let's make this way harder than it needs to be' kinda lifestyle. The cleverly named Mountain Fork weighs 676-grams, which is roughly a third of what a lightweight, 120mm-travel suspension fork weighs, and costs $625 USD.

Like most rigid forks, you can bolt a bunch of stuff to it, including a water bottle on each leg for when you're really, really out there. It also includes a carbon fiber fender, integrated hose clasps, and has room for that 3" wide Gazzaloddi you've been saving for something special.

Mountain Fork Details

• Rigid carbon fork
• Suspension-corrected geo equivilent to 120mm
• Axle to crown: 490mm / 492mm
• Rake: 44mm / 52mm (adjustable)
• Boost or non-Boost spacing
• Max rotor size: 180mm
• Weight: 676 grams
• MSRP: $625 USD
• More info: www.enve.com




The one-piece Mountain Fork is pretty straightforward, but it does have a trick up its sleeve that's carried over from the previous version: Inserts at the dropouts let you choose between 44mm and 52mm of offset, much like how flip-chips are used to adjust a bike's geometry or suspension action. Riders looking for more stability from their rigid bike might want to go with the longest setting, whereas those who spend most of their time on tight, slow trails might prefer the 44mm setting.

The flip-chips also change the axle-to-crown from 490mm to 492mm, and ENVE says that the Mountain Fork is the same length as a 120mm-travel suspension fork.



38 Comments

  • 22 1
 “Riders looking for more stability from their rigid bike might want to go with the longest setting, whereas those who spend most of their time on tight, slow trails might prefer the 44mm setting.“

This is the wrong way around! Shorter offset is more stable when going fast, longer offset better at lower speed.
  • 2 0
 True. More offset results in a diminished trail measurement--quicker steering. Less offset increases trail--more stability.
  • 51 1
 Like I could tell the difference rattling around on a rigid fork
  • 3 0
 @gtill9000: Right?!
  • 6 1
 @gtill9000: enve couldn't
  • 1 0
 @gtill9000: haha your comment genuinely made me laugh!
  • 1 1
 Pretty sure Enve are correct. More trail is more stable at speed.
  • 5 0
 Edit: I'm a moron, if ignore me
  • 2 0
 The 2 water bottles sloshing around up front have to improve handling.
  • 1 0
 Those looking for more stability should buy a suspension fork.
  • 9 1
 this is to mountain bikers what the abacus is to mathematicians.
  • 3 0
 As much use as a chocolate teapot. I sure as hell won't be rushing to buy one for my rigid bike.
  • 3 0
 @fartymarty: what is this chocolate teapot you speak of? Please tell me more.
  • 2 0
 Bottle Cage on fork! Shut up and take my money.
  • 1 1
 @ssteve: it's from the same shop as chocolate fireguards and waterproofs made from tea bags.
  • 6 0
 Id like some water bottle cages on my fox 40
  • 3 0
 like anyone is going to try and ride with 2 full bottles waggling back and forth man this fork is whacked
  • 2 0
 "Inserts at the dropouts let you choose between 44mm and 52mm of offset..."

Seems like a clever idea - why don't suspension fork manufacturers offer this?

This fork could be a great (though expensive) piece of gear for riders who want to explore bikepacking.
  • 2 0
 columbus did it first though
  • 1 0
 probably a weight and strength thing. Making your axle dropouts stick out enough to allow for adjustable offset is gonna make them pretty "Sticky-outy" from the fork lowers which means a lot more material being added to the fork to ensure the strength stays the same. As of right now the offset is in the crown keeping the axle of your wheel nice and close to the lower.
//
If they were to do this I could see it being maybe more beneficial for the XC race folk? Allowing bike designers to design a frame to be slightly slacker but then depending on the course giving the riders the choice of snappier steering or more stable at speed steering.
//
This feels like the most Bro-Science shit to ever come out of my mouth haha.....
  • 6 2
 Had to check it wasn’t April 1st with those bottle cages hanging off the sides...
  • 3 0
 What's old is new again... GT 2x4 mountain bike forks had adjustable dropouts to vary the offset & trail #s... THIRTY YEARS AGO !!!
  • 1 0
 #nonewideas.
  • 3 0
 Not only has it got adjustable geometry.. if you buy it, your sexuality is automatically adjusted as well! What a deal...
  • 1 0
 Puahahah!
  • 3 0
 OMG ADJUSTABLE GEOMETRY....*two setting flip chip*
  • 3 0
 bicyclepubes is gonna have a field day
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that things sick, but since it is rigid, wouldn’t the water bottles rattle around?
  • 10 1
 Probably not. People that strap bottles onto their forks for bike packing don't exactly ride at "shredding the gnar" pace.
  • 6 0
 @PAmtbiker: people who strap bottles to their bike aren't the biggest plastic fans
  • 5 3
 The gravel grinder dorks will be all over it!
  • 2 0
 April 1st was delayed by Covid-19
  • 1 1
 i mean REALY we are in the middle of the worst possible thing to happen a mountain biker=isolation and now a thousand dollar carbon fork with bolt on cages. What I need is a cheap bike or a used fork for my 26er as i am now broke
  • 1 0
 You had me at carbon fiber FENDER!!!
  • 1 1
 You'll never see me with a carbon fork on my bikepacking rig.. steel is real! Salsa Firestarter steel for lyfe.
  • 1 0
 "The cleverly named Mountain Fork"

lulz
  • 2 0
 big gravel conspiracy
  • 1 2
 Omg, not only do they make massively over priced wheels that break they are now making forks. Hope who ever buys these has a rock solid life insurance policy!!

Post a Comment



