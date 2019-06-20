ENVE Will Replace Your Rim, No Questions Asked

ENVE's products aren't exactly inexpensive - rims go for $999 USD on their own, and wheels range from $2,550 to $3,000 USD depending on your hub fetish - but we all know that doesn't mean that they can't fail.



When spending that sort of coin, I'd want to be looked after and I bet most of you feel the same.



''Originally, it was a typical five-year warranty covering manufacturing defects, materials, and workmanship. And we've been confident enough in our product to cover ride damage since 2011,'' ENVE's Jake Pantone told me earlier today. That started way back in 2007, a time when a five-year warranty on wheels was almost unheard of.



This ENVE rim cracked during our testing last year and would have been replaced free of charge.