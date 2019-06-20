PRESS RELEASES

ENVE Will Replace Your Rim, No Questions Asked

Jun 20, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Enve E Wheels


Have you ever heard the noise that a carbon fiber rim makes when it fails? If you listen really closely when it happens, you might just be able to hear the sound of money being sucked right out of your bank account. Some riders have even reported hearing a flushing toilet over the noise of crunching carbon at the moment of impact, but that's never been substantiated. A few things we do know, however, is that carbon rims are expensive, and that expensive certainly doesn't equal indestructible. Scary combo, right? It is for many riders, which is one of the reasons that the folks at ENVE now offer their ''No-Questions-Asked Lifetime Incident Protection'' on the US-made carbon products that fill their catalog.

It's exactly what it sounds like, too: ENVE will replace their damaged component, no questions asked, regardless of if it was a JRA kinda thing, a cased jump, a big crash, or even if the dog thought your M6 Series rim might taste delicious.

Okay, they'll probably make sure you're the original owner, and they might ask for a proof-of-purchase, so maybe it should be called the Two-Questions-Asked Lifetime Incident Protection, but it's still pretty good.

ENVE's products aren't exactly inexpensive - rims go for $999 USD on their own, and wheels range from $2,550 to $3,000 USD depending on your hub fetish - but we all know that doesn't mean that they can't fail.

When spending that sort of coin, I'd want to be looked after and I bet most of you feel the same.

''Originally, it was a typical five-year warranty covering manufacturing defects, materials, and workmanship. And we've been confident enough in our product to cover ride damage since 2011,'' ENVE's Jake Pantone told me earlier today. That started way back in 2007, a time when a five-year warranty on wheels was almost unheard of.
Enve E Wheels
This ENVE rim cracked during our testing last year and would have been replaced free of charge.

"We also had our Lifetime Loyalty Guarantee," he explained, a program where ENVE would sell you a replacement component at 50-percent off the retail price, regardless of how it happened. "In practice, those incidents when we charged people happened very rarely,'' Pantone replied when asked how common that was, which brings us to today's announcement.

Thing is, there are a bunch of companies who've been selling carbon wheels for years and have made sure that customers know they have a no-questions-asked replacement policy. I don't know about you, but if I was dropping thousands of dollars that I don't actually have on a set of carbon wheels, I'd probably choose the ones I know will get replaced free of charge; you'd have to be pretty brave to do otherwise. Pantone explained over the phone that while ENVE has essentially been doing exactly that for years now, it wasn't something that many people knew about. Today, it becomes official.


It's not just rims; all of ENVE's carbon products are covered, mountain or road.

Let's pretend for a few minutes that we're all in the market for a new set of carbon wheels. Would ENVE's No-Questions-Asked Lifetime Incident Protection sway you towards their catalog?

23 Comments

  • + 17
 Me: "Will you replace my rims with M730s?"
ENVE: "But don't you ride decade-old, urban camo Sun Doublewides?"
Me: "You said NO questions!"
  • + 10
 Their markup is already thousands of percent higher than the competition. This is a no brainer for them considering the reputation is in the shitter after the last PB review. The cost of one of their wheels likely covers an amount of rims that would never reasonably be used.
  • + 6
 No, I’d still buy AL wheels, and then spend the additional 2k on any of the following: A bike holiday, a big ass 4K tv, a hard tail, a set of RPF1s for my non existent GT86, a dog, a lot of beer, etc etc.
  • + 4
 Say what you want about ENVE products chances are you haven't rode their wheels or cockpits..... I've had three different carbon manufacturers wheelset and ENVE M730 and M70 HV are hands down the best wheelsets I've rode!!! The feel and liveliness blow the competition away!! I also have a M7 cockpit the the feel is unreal!! Sure I did crack the rear M730 but it wasn't catastrophic and was able to finish the ride 10miles back to my truck with no air loss.... ENVE replaced that M730 within the following week! Also I am not a Dentist just your avg Joe who like quality USA made components
  • + 6
 Amazing the power of a honest review. Maybe less sugar and more spice moving forward?
  • + 2
 I would essentially chalk this up to the power of the PinkBike community? Enve got so much bad publicity over the last year for all the negatives on costings, damage, and sugar coating claims...and now they've landed on a "no questions asked" policy. Way to go PinkBike commenters - holding companies accountable for their short comings...pretty damn cool.
  • + 6
 Damage control in multiple ways
  • + 1
 They have to keep things rolling somehow.
  • + 3
 So if it takes them 3+ tries to send you a finished one it won't cost you any extra? Well it's an improvement I suppose. But I can't help but feel they are fixing the wrong problem.
  • + 3
 To answer the question, "no". There is nothing that would make me consider riding that brand.
  • + 1
 Not even a super sick logo?
  • + 1
 The sticking point is still the resale value. I'll never get what they're worth in 3 years to upgrade to the next standard or newest model. Is it really worth renting a set of rims for $500 a season?
  • + 1
 Choosing the brand name envy was a seriously neat marketing trick that sadly fissured the moment it was tested by reality. Road it is for them.
  • + 2
 will they replace them with misaligned spoke holes and carbon fiber sticking out?
  • + 2
 Wow, give a mouse a cookie and he's going to want FINISHED carbon wheels.
  • + 4
 no
  • + 1
 transferable warranty's great selling point for the new every year or two buyers when comes time to sell
  • + 1
 So this includes old wheels? Aka I bought wheels a while back. Are they covered? Or is this just moving forward?
  • + 1
 so it basically took a bunch of other companies doing what they should have been doing anyways. k.
  • + 1
 Enve m730 with onyx hubs are the best wheels I’ve ever owned.
  • + 1
 Let them have the carbon road game. Go away
  • + 1
 Is this what is refered to as the Paul Aston effect?
  • + 1
 Damn if Envy. Now I KNOW we're overpaying.

