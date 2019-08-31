Video: KC Deane Hits Up Whistler Bike Park

KC Deane is a man on a mission. Constantly on the move, he is a tough guy to track down as he searches for the world's best lines on both snow and dirt. Utah, Hawaii, Switzerland, BC, Iceland, and more recently, California
, are just a handful of the places he's proven his skill on a bike. After years spent living in Whistler, he's more than comfortable keeping it fully pinned through the variety of terrain in and out of the bike park.
Adaptability is a key tool in KC's skillset. No matter the terrain, he's always ready to drop in. Early on while shooting, we stopped by some of the legendary rock rolls in the upper park and came across two young rippers trying to talk each other into dropping in. Calm and cool as ever, KC was at the top in no time and greased all the lines, blowing the minds of the two kids. A couple of days of chasing him helped us to see what makes him the all-round rider he is capable of sending any terrain you can throw at him. If you don't already follow his adventures be sure to keep on the lookout for where he'll show up next.
Follow the link below to learn more about the ENVE M7 wheels and cockpit KC rides at:
https://www.enve.com/en/lp/mseries/
0 Comments
Post a Comment